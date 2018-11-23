Holiday Hoopla
- Time: 6 p.m. today
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Live entertainment on a stage, holiday characters, Santa’s workshop and the arrival of Santa
Small Business Saturday
- Time: All day Saturday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls and Waterloo
- Details: Shop locally for holiday deals
Jim McDonough’s Holiday Grande 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details:This dazzling, all-new stage production features International Steinway Artist, Jim McDonough, joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of sensational singers and dancers performing your favorite Christmas music and other all-time favorites.
- Tickets: Prices start at $29; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Winter Wonder’Loo
- Time: 3 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Black’s Building, 501 E. Fourth St., Waterloo
- Details: Main Street Waterloo sponsoring the event. It will feature a number of activities for children at Santa’s Workshop. Newton’s Park will feature holiday music from 3 to 5:45 p.m. and live Christmas carols from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is 6:15 p.m. at Newton’s Park.
UNI football vs. Lamar
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: UNI-Dome,Cedar Falls
- Details: UNI is playing in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Cedar Valley Christmas
- Time: 7 p.m. Monday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley and the wcfsymphony to help to usher in the holiday season. Cedar Valley Christmas is an old-time Christmas Carol Sing-Along that combines the talent of choirs from the Cedar Valley and the audience.
- Tickets: $6
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
- Cost: $5
Theatre UNI: ‘She Kills Monsters’
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (shows also Nov. 30-Dec. 2)
- Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
- Details: A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
- When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons© notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
- In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
- Tickets: $23.75; to order, go to www.unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
- Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
- Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
- Cost: $5 for parents/guardians; toddlers are free.
Final Thursday Reading Series
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Bettina Fabos is guest author who will read.
- Admission: Free
