Santa arrives at Cedar Falls Downtown Holiday Hoopla Friday in Cedar Falls.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

Holiday Hoopla

  • Time: 6 p.m. today
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: Live entertainment on a stage, holiday characters, Santa’s workshop and the arrival of Santa

Small Business Saturday

  • Time: All day Saturday
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls and Waterloo
  • Details: Shop locally for holiday deals

Jim McDonough’s Holiday Grande 2018

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details:This dazzling, all-new stage production features International Steinway Artist, Jim McDonough, joined by his 14-piece professional orchestra and a cast of sensational singers and dancers performing your favorite Christmas music and other all-time favorites.
  • Tickets: Prices start at $29; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Winter Wonder’Loo

  • Time: 3 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Black’s Building, 501 E. Fourth St., Waterloo
  • Details: Main Street Waterloo sponsoring the event. It will feature a number of activities for children at Santa’s Workshop. Newton’s Park will feature holiday music from 3 to 5:45 p.m. and live Christmas carols from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony is 6:15 p.m. at Newton’s Park.

UNI football vs. Lamar

  • Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: UNI-Dome,Cedar Falls
  • Details: UNI is playing in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Cedar Valley Christmas

  • Time: 7 p.m. Monday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
  • Details: Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley and the wcfsymphony to help to usher in the holiday season. Cedar Valley Christmas is an old-time Christmas Carol Sing-Along that combines the talent of choirs from the Cedar Valley and the audience.
  • Tickets: $6

Messy Mornings

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
  • Cost: $5

Theatre UNI: ‘She Kills Monsters’

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (shows also Nov. 30-Dec. 2)
  • Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
  • Details: A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
  • When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons© notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
  • In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
  • Tickets: $23.75; to order, go to www.unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849.

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
  • Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
  • Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
  • Cost: $5 for parents/guardians; toddlers are free.

Final Thursday Reading Series

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Bettina Fabos is guest author who will read.
  • Admission: Free

