UNI softball vs. Bradley University

Time: Noon and 2:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls

Teen Night at the Library

Time: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.

Details: Open to all ages 21-18 in grades 7-12. Bring yourself and friends.

Geocaching Egg Hunt

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday

Location: Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton

Details: People can learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Family size is limited. Sign up at www.buchanancountyparks.com

Fontana Park anniversary banquet

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday

Location: Heartland Acres Event Center, Independence

Details: Ding Darling re-enactor Tim Milligan will be featured during this anniversary banquet. The Ding Darling Exhibit is currently on display at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton.

Tickets: Available online at www.mycountyparks.com

UNI softball vs. Drake University

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, West 12th Street, Cedar Falls

Yekwon Sunwoo concert

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: He is the 2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist in piano.

Tickets: Prices start at $40; special youth pricing in effect. For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Cedar Valley’s Youth Read Author-in-Residence event

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.

Details: Author Leslie Connor will give a presentation and then sign books

Admission: Free

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Cedar Falls

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Admission: $5 for parents or guardians; children are free.

Cedar Falls Business & Industry Appreciation Awards Luncheon

Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Location: Diamond Event Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Businesses and representative citizen of the year honored.

Taste of Loo

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: Sample the fares of local businesses. Admission is for food and beer pairings from 15 locations.

Tickets: $20; tickets available at https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/taste

Rapster, Blister, Burn

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (also Friday, April 26)

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: A good, old-fashioned consciousness-raising session flares into life in the first act of this show, an intensely smart, funny new play by Gina Gionfriddo.

Tickets: Go to osterregent.org.

