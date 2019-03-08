Lunchtime Concert with UNI School of Music
- Time: Noon to 1 p.m. today
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: UNI trombine octet to perform. Bring a sack lunch to eat while listening to the music.
- Admission: Free
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Des Moines/Sioux Falls
- Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Godspell
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Cedar Falls Women's Club, 304 Clay St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked/Pippin), and it took the world by storm.
- Tickets: $10 general admission tickets available at the door.
UNI Interpreters Theatre
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
- Location: Room 404, Lang Hall, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
- Details: The group will present "Ezra and Me," written and directed by UNI graduate student Jim Keane.
- Admission: Free
UNI women's basketball vs. Illinois State
- Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Details: Senior Day
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Now Vs Then: with The Pork Tornadoes
- Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
- Details: The Pork Tornadoes headline this journey through all the best pop/rock hits from the '60s to today. Special guests and local artist Checker and the Bluetones will handle the '60s-'70s, dueling piano Des Moines sensation, PIANOPALOOZA, will roar thru the '80s-'90s, and The Pork Tornadoes will close the night with '00s-today.
- Tickets: Prices range from $15 to $20. For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
36th annual KDEC Spring Home, Sport & Garden Show
- Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Decorah High School, 100 Claiborne Ave., Decorah
- Details: Nearly 80 exhibitors will display products and services ranging from home improvements and leisure-time pursuits to lawn and garden tools and machines.
- Admission: Free
Country Music Jam
- Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: The Country Old Timers will host the event, with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
- Admission: Free
Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show
- Time: 4 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Waverly
- Details: Basketball played on donkeys. This is a fundraiser for the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter.
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
- Time: 7 p.m. Monday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Piano concert with multiple pianos.
- Tickets: Prices start at $40; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4894 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
