Jingle on Main
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m. today
- Location: Downtown Independence
- Details: Sights and sounds of the holiday season.
A Christmas Carol the New Musical
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Dec. 7-9)
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Anita Ross. A fresh look at the Dickens beloved novella.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students; to order, call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org.
Theatre UNI: ‘She Kills Monsters’
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
- Details: A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons© notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
- Tickets: $23.75; to order, go to www.unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849.
UNI Varsity Men’s Glee Club Christmas Variety S how
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: These sell-out events feature the Glee Club men performing holiday favorites and beautiful winter songs. For ticket availability, call 273-4849.
Breakfast at the North Pole
- Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Pancakes will be flying high again this year at “Breakfast at the North Pole.” Tickets are $7 per person for sausage, coffee, beverages, and of course stacks of pancakes with plenty of syrup. Santa and all his favorite holiday friends will be there.
Snowflake Express
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Loca
- tion: Open Bible Church, Waterloo
- Details: This is a sell out fundraiser for Magical Mix Kids
Holiday Cookie Walk
- Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Hudson AMVETS Hall, 123 Eldora Road, Hudson
- Details: Cost is $10 per bucket; $9 if you bring in last year’s bucket.
Graphic Edge Bowl
- Time: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: 11 a.m. game is Iowa Central Community College vs. Monroe College; 3 p.m. game is Iowa Western Community College vs. Snow College
- Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for students; tickets available at the gate and good for both games.
Christmas with Wartburg
- Time: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
- Details: This year’s production, “The Weary World Rejoices” has been designed and directed by Tom Trenney. Seven Wartburg musical groups will perform.
- Tickets: $18; call 352-8691 to find out availability
UNI women’s basketball vs. University of North Dakota
- Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
- Cost: $5
Maddie Poppe in concert
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Poppe, the latest winner of American Idol, will perform a benefit concert in conjunction with the UNI Dance Marathon.
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
‘Annie’
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday (shows also Dec. 7-9, Dec. 12-16)
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse holiday musical. “Annie” is a tuneful and toe-tapping musical full of optimism, hope and humor. Brimming with enthusiastically catchy tunes, Annie makes everyone feel like a kid again! It’s the perfect kick-off for the holidays as Annie gets “a new deal for Christmas this year.”
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
