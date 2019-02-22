Try 1 month for 99¢
legacy-of-light-2.jpg

Theatre UNI's 'Legacy of Light,' continues this weekend at Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Shown in a scene are, from left, Voltaire (Jakob Reha), Emilie du Chatelet (Dani Schmaltz) and Saint-Lambert (John Schaffer).

 THEATRE UNI PHOTO

Charlotte’s Web

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Charlotte is a spider: Wilbur is a pig. They form an unlikely friendship in the Arable barnyard. Their friendship takes a turn when they learn that Wilbur is bound for the butcher – unless Charlotte can find a way to save her friend. A classic story of friendship, selfless love, and bravery.

Tickets: $10 for all seats. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 2801 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Established in 1956 with the construction of the famous Shanghai Opera House, this orchestra is one of the premier symphony orchestras in China.

Tickets: Prices start at $19; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Indiana State

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI wrestling vs. Iowa State University

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Legacy of Light

Time: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also March 1-3)

Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus

Details: Theatre UNI production by Karen Zacarias. It examines the life, work and legacy of Emilie Du Chatalet, the 18th century French scientist and scholar. Directed by Amy S. Osatinski, assistant professor of directing.

Tickets: $23.75 for adults and free to UNI students with the ID card.

The Odd Couple-a comedy by Neil Simon

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Michelle Rathe. Unstoppable laughter brightens mid-winter doldrums with the ever-popular comedy The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. Simon himself described this story as: “Two men—one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart—move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages.” Felix and Oscar have become household words that quickly evoke smiles. Add in their poker buddies and hearty laughter abounds.

Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 277-5293 or go to www.osterregent.com

Comedian Eric O’Shea

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Dahl Centennial Union, Luther College, Decorah

Details: Stand-up comedy.

Tickets: $10; go to www.tickets.luther.edu; or call (563) 387-1357.

Missouri Valley Conference track championships

Time: Saturday and Sunday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Since the early 1960s, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been singing in the traditional isicahamiya. They rose to worldwide prominance as a result of singing on Paul Simon’s 1986 Graceland album.

Tickets: Prices start at $19; A Buck a Kid in effect for this show. To order, call 277-5293 or go to www.osterregent.com

UNI men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso University

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City

Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Mirandola

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, Waverly

Details: Show put on by the Waverly Chamber Music Series. The Mirandola Ensemble, established in 2011, is a Minneapolis-based choral ensemble.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Admission: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

2019 Hawkeye Farm Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: Free admission and free parking. More than 240 exhibitors representing more than 800 product lines, all inside the temperature-controlled UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Join more than 18,000 agricultural producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.

Admission: $5

UNI men’s basketball vs. Loyola University-Chicago

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Details: This is the last regular season home game for the Panthers.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

