Charlotte’s Web
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Charlotte is a spider: Wilbur is a pig. They form an unlikely friendship in the Arable barnyard. Their friendship takes a turn when they learn that Wilbur is bound for the butcher – unless Charlotte can find a way to save her friend. A classic story of friendship, selfless love, and bravery.
Tickets: $10 for all seats. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 2801 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Established in 1956 with the construction of the famous Shanghai Opera House, this orchestra is one of the premier symphony orchestras in China.
Tickets: Prices start at $19; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Indiana State
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
UNI wrestling vs. Iowa State University
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Legacy of Light
Time: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also March 1-3)
Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus
Details: Theatre UNI production by Karen Zacarias. It examines the life, work and legacy of Emilie Du Chatalet, the 18th century French scientist and scholar. Directed by Amy S. Osatinski, assistant professor of directing.
Tickets: $23.75 for adults and free to UNI students with the ID card.
The Odd Couple-a comedy by Neil Simon
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production directed by Michelle Rathe. Unstoppable laughter brightens mid-winter doldrums with the ever-popular comedy The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. Simon himself described this story as: “Two men—one divorced and one estranged and neither quite sure why their marriages fell apart—move in together to save money for alimony and suddenly discover they’re having the same conflicts and fights they had in their marriages.” Felix and Oscar have become household words that quickly evoke smiles. Add in their poker buddies and hearty laughter abounds.
Tickets: $20 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 277-5293 or go to www.osterregent.com
Comedian Eric O’Shea
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Dahl Centennial Union, Luther College, Decorah
Details: Stand-up comedy.
Tickets: $10; go to www.tickets.luther.edu; or call (563) 387-1357.
Missouri Valley Conference track championships
Time: Saturday and Sunday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Since the early 1960s, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been singing in the traditional isicahamiya. They rose to worldwide prominance as a result of singing on Paul Simon’s 1986 Graceland album.
Tickets: Prices start at $19; A Buck a Kid in effect for this show. To order, call 277-5293 or go to www.osterregent.com
UNI men’s basketball vs. Valparaiso University
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Mirandola
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, Waverly
Details: Show put on by the Waverly Chamber Music Series. The Mirandola Ensemble, established in 2011, is a Minneapolis-based choral ensemble.
Admission: Free and open to the public.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Admission: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Evansville
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
2019 Hawkeye Farm Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Free admission and free parking. More than 240 exhibitors representing more than 800 product lines, all inside the temperature-controlled UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Join more than 18,000 agricultural producers from Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
UNI men’s basketball vs. Loyola University-Chicago
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Details: This is the last regular season home game for the Panthers.
