Citywide garage sales
Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Traer, Tama and Toledo
11th annual Boys & Girls Clubs Harley Party
Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. today
Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.
Junie B. Jones is not a crook
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. What a horrible day for Junie B.! She is sure that someone stole her brand new mittens – whoever took her mittens needs to return them immediately. This hilarious and heartfelt story is based on the shenanigans of the incomparable Junie B. Jones created by Barbara Park.
Tickets: $10; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
The Little Mermaid presented by Columbus Catholic HS
Time: 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
UNI Children’s Choir
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Russell Hall, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Bark for Life of Black Hawk County
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Trail cleanup
Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location: Across from Expo Plaza, downtown Waterloo
Details: Help Waterloo Bicycle Works clean the trails.
Panda’s Home
Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Children and adults will be absorbed into the interactive environment created by Compagnia TPO. Panda’s Home, with fluid dance and silent storytelling, follows the footprints of a Panda roaming a bamboo forest as it explores the five elements of Wu Xing — wood, fire, earth, metal and water.
Tickets: Prices start at $25; special youth pricing in place. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
You have free articles remaining.
Art Walk
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Thirty-plus Midwest artists will display and sell their works including ceramics, painting, jewelry, sculpture and more! There will be food vendors, kids’ activities and live music as well. The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Bock Gym will be used as a backup location in case of inclement weather. Art Walk is co-sponsored by the Waverly Chamber Of Commerce and the City of Waverly.
Admission: Free.
Free Comic Book Day
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: The Core, 1926 Valley Park Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Free comics, cosplayers, artists, balloon artist and more
Salamander Saturday
Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Learn about the salamanders of Iowa and their importance to the Iowa ecosystem and water quality. Afterwards, take a hike with a naturalist to check out salamander habitats and learn how you can help support and conserve salamanders and other amphibians.
Admission: Free and open to the public.
Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Location: Grout Museum District, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: This year’s annual fundraiser is themed around the current exhibition “Sulkies to Speedways: A Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley.” Guests will have the opportunity to take part in CO2 car races for prizes, live music from Bob and Jovita Long, bottle cap and cork pulls, buffets, a cash bar, exhibit exploration, and more. Winners of the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Memorial Award for Outstanding Support for Our Armed Forces will be recognized.
Show and Shine car show
Time: Noon Sunday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls, on Main Street from First to Sixth streets.
Admission: Free
2nd Annual ‘This is Us’ Community Potluck
Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Location: South Tama Elementary School, Toledo
Details: Potluck dunner featuring foods expected to range from Native American, Mexican, Czech and some local favorites. There will be art displays, face painting and music.
New Horizons Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The band will present a variety of musical selections, including a medley of tunes by Cole Porter with soloist Travis Tolliver from Waverly, a special performance by the UNI Percussion Studio and a variety of other band favorites.
Admission: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.