Citywide garage sales

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Traer, Tama and Toledo

11th annual Boys & Girls Clubs Harley Party

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. today

Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

Junie B. Jones is not a crook

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. What a horrible day for Junie B.! She is sure that someone stole her brand new mittens – whoever took her mittens needs to return them immediately. This hilarious and heartfelt story is based on the shenanigans of the incomparable Junie B. Jones created by Barbara Park.

Tickets: $10; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

The Little Mermaid presented by Columbus Catholic HS

Time: 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

UNI Children’s Choir

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Russell Hall, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Bark for Life of Black Hawk County

Time: 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Trail cleanup

Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: Across from Expo Plaza, downtown Waterloo

Details: Help Waterloo Bicycle Works clean the trails.

Panda’s Home

Time: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Children and adults will be absorbed into the interactive environment created by Compagnia TPO. Panda’s Home, with fluid dance and silent storytelling, follows the footprints of a Panda roaming a bamboo forest as it explores the five elements of Wu Xing — wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

Tickets: Prices start at $25; special youth pricing in place. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Art Walk

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Thirty-plus Midwest artists will display and sell their works including ceramics, painting, jewelry, sculpture and more! There will be food vendors, kids’ activities and live music as well. The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Bock Gym will be used as a backup location in case of inclement weather. Art Walk is co-sponsored by the Waverly Chamber Of Commerce and the City of Waverly.

Admission: Free.

Free Comic Book Day

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: The Core, 1926 Valley Park Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Free comics, cosplayers, artists, balloon artist and more

Salamander Saturday

Time: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Learn about the salamanders of Iowa and their importance to the Iowa ecosystem and water quality. Afterwards, take a hike with a naturalist to check out salamander habitats and learn how you can help support and conserve salamanders and other amphibians.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Night at the Museum: Racing for the Veterans

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Location: Grout Museum District, 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: This year’s annual fundraiser is themed around the current exhibition “Sulkies to Speedways: A Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley.” Guests will have the opportunity to take part in CO2 car races for prizes, live music from Bob and Jovita Long, bottle cap and cork pulls, buffets, a cash bar, exhibit exploration, and more. Winners of the Sullivan Brothers Outstanding Military Family Award and the Van G. Miller Memorial Award for Outstanding Support for Our Armed Forces will be recognized.

Show and Shine car show

Time: Noon Sunday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls, on Main Street from First to Sixth streets.

Admission: Free

2nd Annual ‘This is Us’ Community Potluck

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Location: South Tama Elementary School, Toledo

Details: Potluck dunner featuring foods expected to range from Native American, Mexican, Czech and some local favorites. There will be art displays, face painting and music.

New Horizons Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The band will present a variety of musical selections, including a medley of tunes by Cole Porter with soloist Travis Tolliver from Waverly, a special performance by the UNI Percussion Studio and a variety of other band favorites.

Admission: Free

