Tony Roach

Professional angler Tony Roach will give a fishing seminar at the Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show this weekend at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Iowa Board, RV and Vacation Show

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Details: The show features more than 25 marine and recreational vehicle dealers with their newest models on display at preseason prices and close-out units at discounted prices, along with a wide range of accessories. There will be vacation ideas and entertainment as well.

Admission: $7; youth ages 12 and under free. Parking is free; discounted tickets at www.iowaboatandrvshow.com.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Drake University

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Marjorie Prime

Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Jan. 25-27)

Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. In the future, a service has been introduced that allows people to resurrect a loved one in holographic form. Marjorie has chosen to bring back her husband at the age at which she met him. As the family learns to cope with their new old visitor, they are forced to confront the past and also the future.

Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students; call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque

Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: The 2019 Dainty Doggy Dash will be held during one of the intermissions.

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

UNI wrestling vs. Air Force

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate or by going to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Martin Luther King Jr. banquet

Time: 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo

Details: Guest speaker is movie star Vivica A. Fox.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.

Admission: $5

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Omaha

Time: 7:05 p.m. Thursday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

