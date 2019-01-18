Iowa Board, RV and Vacation Show
Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Details: The show features more than 25 marine and recreational vehicle dealers with their newest models on display at preseason prices and close-out units at discounted prices, along with a wide range of accessories. There will be vacation ideas and entertainment as well.
Admission: $7; youth ages 12 and under free. Parking is free; discounted tickets at www.iowaboatandrvshow.com.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Drake University
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Marjorie Prime
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Jan. 25-27)
Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. In the future, a service has been introduced that allows people to resurrect a loved one in holographic form. Marjorie has chosen to bring back her husband at the age at which she met him. As the family learns to cope with their new old visitor, they are forced to confront the past and also the future.
Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students; call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: The 2019 Dainty Doggy Dash will be held during one of the intermissions.
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
UNI wrestling vs. Air Force
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate or by going to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Martin Luther King Jr. banquet
Time: 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo
Details: Guest speaker is movie star Vivica A. Fox.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Omaha
Time: 7:05 p.m. Thursday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.