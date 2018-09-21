Taste of East
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today
Location: Waterloo East High, 214 High St.
Details: East High and the Big E Booster Club are bringing back an old tradition, The Taste of East. Several area businesses will be some of the vendors at the event. The homecoming parade is 2:15 p.m.
Luther Family Weekend
Time: Today through Sunday
Location: Luther College, Decorah
Details: A full weekend of activities; go to www.luther.edu for details.
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday (shows also Sept. 28-29)
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Jack the Narrator and his off-beat, quirky friends fracture fairy tales and funny bones across the fantastical universe with this humor-laden storybook. Jack tries to save himself from the Giant but his friends, from Little Red Hen to the Stinky Cheese man keep getting in the way.
Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for student; or order call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse
Time: 8 a.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Civic Center
Details: The Waverly Exchange Club in partnership with the Waverly Health Center, the W and Terex is hosting the 5K and half-marathon. To learn more, go to www.waverlyexchangeclub.org.
Reinbeck Fine Art and Craft Festival
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: Reinbeck
Details: 29 exhibitors are expected. Artists and artisans will exhibit painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, mixed media, watercolor, fiber and wood.
Admission: Free
7th annual Forever Young Memorial 1 mile & 5K Color Run/Walk
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Meyers Lake, Evansdale
Details: The event will feature a 5K Color Run/Walk, a 1-mile fun walk and a kids dash.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday (registration starts at 9 a.m.)
Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Teams and individuals will walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Fall Harvest Festival
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: Food and craft vendors, live entertainment, car show, trolley rides and more
Admission: $5 for those 14 and up; free for kids 13 and under
UNI football vs. Hampton (Hall of Fame game)
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome
Details: The first home game of the season. For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Comedian David Spade
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Former star of Saturday Night Life, Just Shoot Me, Rules of Engagement and 8 Simple Rules, he brings his stand-up routine to Cedar Falls
Tickets: Prices start at $35; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI volleyball vs. Loyola
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Music on the Move
Time: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Start in Oelwein
Details: Join the Fayette County Tourism Council on a chartered bus tour of local opera houses and the Oelwein Coliseum. Experience local musicians, a progressive meal and lots of history along the way. The bus will leave from the Oelwein Coliseum at noon.
Cost: $40 per person or $60 per couple; (563) 422-5037.
Amy Grant in concert
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: She became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record and went on to become a crossover sensation.
Tickets: Prices start at $36; special youth pricing in effect; for more details or to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI soccer vs. Indiana State
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
