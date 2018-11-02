Due Gala: Dinner and Two Shows, part I and II
Time: 5:30 p.m. today and 8 p.m. today, respectively
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
DETAILS: UNI Opera students, under the direction of Mitra Sadeghpour and vocal coach Korey Barrett, will present an opera scenes performance as part of a three-act evening of opera, orchestra and dining. Discounted ticket bundles are available for guests wishing to attend two or three of the evening’s Due Gala events. The later show is the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca Burkhardt, which will present a concert performance as the grand finale of a three-act evening of opera, orchestra and dining.
Tickets: Discounted ticket bundles are available for guests wishing to attend two or three of the evening’s Due Gala events. For tickets, call (319) 273-4849.
Class 4A prep football quarterfinals
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: The Tigers (10-0) take on Waukee (8-2)
Class A prep football quarterfinals
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Hudson
Details: The Pirates (10-0) take on Highland of Riverside (8-2).
8-player prep football quarterfinals
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gilbertville
Details: Don Bosco (9-1) hosts Rockford (9-1)
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque
Time: 7:05 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
UNI Interpreters Theatre presents ‘PAT’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Interpreters Theatre (Lang Hall), University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and an avid daytime television viewer, desperately tries to convince her mom to go on an adventure 30 years in the making in hopes of finding their favorite contestant from the 1980s game show “Card Sharks.”
Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited; production contains mature language and situations.
UNI football vs. Illinois State
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Hudson Road, Cedar Falls
Details: It is Family Weekend
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Metropolitan Chorale Fall Concert
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls
Details: Light refreshments will be served at a reception following the concert. Tickets are available at the door: $10 per student, $15 per individual or $25 per family.
wcfsymphony concert: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The big screen returns to wcfsymphony. Our special presentation of Disney in Concert’s The Nightmare Before Christmas features the complete film with the musical score performed live by full orchestra.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
UNI women’s basketball vs. Upper Iowa University
Time: 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
UNI men’s basketball vs. Bemidji State University
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
Cost: $5
Prep football semifinals
Time: All day Thursday (games also Nov. 9-10)
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: 8-plays games at 9 a.m. and noon; Class 3A games at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m.
