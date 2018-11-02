Try 1 month for 99¢
Mark Farley

Coach Mark Farley and the UNI Panthers football will have their Family Weekend Game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Illinois State.

 Stephen Mally/The Gazette

Due Gala: Dinner and Two Shows, part I and II

Time: 5:30 p.m. today and 8 p.m. today, respectively

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

DETAILS: UNI Opera students, under the direction of Mitra Sadeghpour and vocal coach Korey Barrett, will present an opera scenes performance as part of a three-act evening of opera, orchestra and dining. Discounted ticket bundles are available for guests wishing to attend two or three of the evening’s Due Gala events. The later show is the Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Rebecca Burkhardt, which will present a concert performance as the grand finale of a three-act evening of opera, orchestra and dining.

Tickets: Discounted ticket bundles are available for guests wishing to attend two or three of the evening’s Due Gala events. For tickets, call (319) 273-4849.

Class 4A prep football quarterfinals

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: The Tigers (10-0) take on Waukee (8-2)

Class A prep football quarterfinals

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Hudson

Details: The Pirates (10-0) take on Highland of Riverside (8-2).

8-player prep football quarterfinals

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gilbertville

Details: Don Bosco (9-1) hosts Rockford (9-1)

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Dubuque

Time: 7:05 p.m. today

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

UNI Interpreters Theatre presents ‘PAT’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Interpreters Theatre (Lang Hall), University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Details: Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and an avid daytime television viewer, desperately tries to convince her mom to go on an adventure 30 years in the making in hopes of finding their favorite contestant from the 1980s game show “Card Sharks.”

Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited; production contains mature language and situations.

UNI football vs. Illinois State

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Hudson Road, Cedar Falls

Details: It is Family Weekend

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Metropolitan Chorale Fall Concert

Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls

Details: Light refreshments will be served at a reception following the concert. Tickets are available at the door: $10 per student, $15 per individual or $25 per family.

wcfsymphony concert: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The big screen returns to wcfsymphony. Our special presentation of Disney in Concert’s The Nightmare Before Christmas features the complete film with the musical score performed live by full orchestra.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UNI women’s basketball vs. Upper Iowa University

Time: 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

UNI men’s basketball vs. Bemidji State University

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.

Cost: $5

Prep football semifinals

Time: All day Thursday (games also Nov. 9-10)

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: 8-plays games at 9 a.m. and noon; Class 3A games at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m.

