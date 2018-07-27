Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grease

At a sleepover, the Pink Ladies enjoy Marty's story about her boyfriend who sends her gifts from Japan, in a scene from Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Grease,' which opens tonight in downtown Waterloo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Live to 9

  • Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today.
  • Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls.
  • Details: Unwind after work with free live music; food and beverages for purchase. The band is The Ice Breakers.

Friday’Loo

  • Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
  • Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
  • Details: Music by Twins. Free admission; food and beverages for purchase.

‘Grease’

  • Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: Grease is the one, from “Summer Nights” to “You’re the One that I Want.” Join Sandy and Danny, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds for this musical-comedy-romance, and gentle satire of teen life in the ‘50s.
  • Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or to go www.wcpbhct.org.Movies Under the Moon
  • Time: Dusk today.
  • Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls.
  • Details: Watch a movie for free outside. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. The movie to be shown is “Lego Batman Movie.” Musical entertainment begins in the park at 6:30 p.m.

Evansdale Community Days

  • Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today, 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
  • Location: City of Evansdale.
  • Details: Fireworks tonight; the parade is 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the fireman’s dance at 8 p.m. Mud volleyball starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Color Run is Sunday morning.

Family Movie Night

  • Time: 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
  • Details: The movie “Moana” will be played on the giant LED video board at the stadium. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.; fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
  • Admission: Free.

Star Party

  • Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Shirey Observatory at Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
  • Details: The event is hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. Free admission.

Summer Cops N Kids Book Event

  • Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
  • Location: Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence/Expo Alternative Learning Center, respectively.
  • Details: Quota Club event. Volunteers will be there handing out books.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
  • Details: 45 talented musicians perform free in an open-air concert.

Junior Farmers Market

  • Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Location: Independence Public Library.
  • Details: Area youth will be selling their homemade and homegrown products.

Waterloo Bucks vs. La Crosse

  • Time: 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.

Waterloo Municipal Band

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
  • Admission: Free.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments