Live to 9
- Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today.
- Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls.
- Details: Unwind after work with free live music; food and beverages for purchase. The band is The Ice Breakers.
Friday’Loo
- Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
- Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
- Details: Music by Twins. Free admission; food and beverages for purchase.
‘Grease’
- Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Grease is the one, from “Summer Nights” to “You’re the One that I Want.” Join Sandy and Danny, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds for this musical-comedy-romance, and gentle satire of teen life in the ‘50s.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or to go www.wcpbhct.org.Movies Under the Moon
- Time: Dusk today.
- Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls.
- Details: Watch a movie for free outside. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. The movie to be shown is “Lego Batman Movie.” Musical entertainment begins in the park at 6:30 p.m.
Evansdale Community Days
- Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today, 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: City of Evansdale.
- Details: Fireworks tonight; the parade is 9:30 a.m. Saturday with the fireman’s dance at 8 p.m. Mud volleyball starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Color Run is Sunday morning.
Family Movie Night
- Time: 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
- Details: The movie “Moana” will be played on the giant LED video board at the stadium. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.; fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed.
- Admission: Free.
Star Party
- Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Shirey Observatory at Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
- Details: The event is hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. Free admission.
Summer Cops N Kids Book Event
- Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
- Location: Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence/Expo Alternative Learning Center, respectively.
- Details: Quota Club event. Volunteers will be there handing out books.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
- Details: 45 talented musicians perform free in an open-air concert.
Junior Farmers Market
- Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
- Location: Independence Public Library.
- Details: Area youth will be selling their homemade and homegrown products.
Waterloo Bucks vs. La Crosse
- Time: 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
Waterloo Municipal Band
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
- Admission: Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.