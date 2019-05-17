{{featured_button_text}}
051114tsr-furry-5k-01

Barbara Cutter of Cedar Falls laughs as her border collie, Moss, jumps up for a hug during the trick contest at the Furry 5K Run/Walk at Big Woods Lake.

 Photos by TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

RiverLoop

Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

  • today
  • Location:

RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Orquesta Alto Maiz to perform latin

  • music
  • Admission:
  • Free

Bowl For Kids’

Sake

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

  • today
  • Location:

Maple Lanes, 2608 University Ave.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast

  • Iowa

Staged reading

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

McElroy Theatre, 224 Commercial St.,

  • Waterloo

Details: A staged reading in the McElroy Theatre. Ntozake Shange’s first work tells the stories of seven women who have suffered oppression in a racist and sexist society. The choreopoem is an innovative combination of poetry, drama, music, and dance. The seven women are not named; they are meant to stand for the women who make up the rainbow. Each tells her own story. The stories are interwoven together. As the women tell their stories, they reflect on what it means to be a woman of color, what chances and choices they have.

  • Admission:
  • $5

Hawkeye Community College

commencement

Time: 7 p.m.

  • today
  • Location:

McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar

  • Falls

Details: The event recognizes fall 2018, spring 2019, and summer 2019 graduates. Keynote speaker is Dr. Linda Allen, president of Hawkeye Community

  • College.

Downtown Waterloo spring

cleanup

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Downtown

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Spring is here and it is time to tidy up our downtown. The streets will be cleaned and light poles will be sprayed down. Main Street Waterloo is asking business owners, property owners, residents, and volunteers to join them as they take to the streets to pick up trash, pull weeds, and get downtown Waterloo ready for all of the outdoor activities coming

  • up.

Community Shred DayTime: 9 a.m. to noon

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Shred-it will provide on-site shredding services free of charge and open to the public. One hundred percent of the paper shredded during this event will be recycled. Each individual can bring up to two containers of confidential documents to shred, with a maximum of 25 pounds per

  • container.

Food Truck 5K/10K Run WalkTime: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Martin Brothers Distributing, 6623 Chancellor Drive, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Details:

It’s the first annual Food Truck 5K/10K taking place in the Industrial Park in Cedar Falls benefiting the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Whether you are a runner looking to participate in the race, or just an avid foodie—there is something here for everyone. Stay after the race to use your food bucks, have a drink and enjoy some music. Come solo or create a team! Both runners and fans should feel free to come in their humorous best—costumes and silly outfits are highly encouraged. And there will be a contest. We would love to see someone dressed as a

  • hotdog!

‘Oh, the Places You’ll

Go!’

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

  • Saturday
  • Location:

Barnes & Noble, 1518 Flammang Drive,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

With his trademark use of humorous verse and illustrations, Dr. Seuss addresses the ups and downs life presents while encouraging readers to find the success that lies within them

  • all.

Cycle Show and Vendor FairTime: 1 to 4 p.m.

  • Saturday
  • Location:

2615 Washington St.,

  • Waterloo
  • Details:

Women’s & Sportsman Committee are hosting a Car, Tractor, Cycle Show and Vendor Fair at the Local 838 Union Hall. All proceeds will be donated to local charities & non-profit

  • organizations.

Furry 5K

Run/Walk

Time: 7:30 a.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

Big Woods Lake Recreation Area, south shelter, Cedar

  • Falls.
  • Details:

Individuals with dogs are encouraged to bring their dogs along for this fundraiser for the Cedar Bend Humane Society. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals at the shelter. The event is not timed. Register at

Cedar Valley CourtKings vs North Minneapolis EaglesTime: 7:30 p.m.

  • Sunday
  • Location:

Cedar Valley SportsPlex, downtown

  • Waterloo

ERA

panel

Time: 7 p.m.

  • Tuesday
  • Location:

Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Road, Cedar

  • Falls
  • Details:

League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties is sponsoring a panel discussion on the Equal Rights

  • Amendment.
  • Admission:
  • Free

Panther Caravan comes to Cedar

Falls

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

  • Wednesday
  • Location:

Main Street, downtown Cedar

  • Falls
  • Details:

The Panther Caravan is coming to Cedar Falls thanks to MidAmerican Energy Co. You will hear from five UNI coaches and other special guests. There will be food, activities for kids, and a chance to reconnect with Panthers from the Cedar

  • Valley.
  • Admission:

Free but

RSVP

is requested. Do so at www.unialum.org/events

