Escape the winter blues with a day at the annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show in Waterloo. The show opens today and runs through Sunday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo.

Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show

  • Time: 3 to 9 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
  • Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo.
  • Details: Escape the winter with workshops, seminars and booths showing off the latest in home improvements and landscaping.
  • Admission: $6 for adults; youths 12 and younger are free; admission is $5 on Friday.

Candlelight Ski Event

  • Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Waverly Rail Trail, behind the Kwik Star, 400 E. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
  • Details: A mile and a quarter of the trail will be illuminated for skiing and walking. Complimentary hot cocoa will be provided by Nestle Beverage at the turn around. Snow shoes and cross country skis are available for rent at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer Ave.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux Falls

  • Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo.
  • Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Ice Fishing Derby & Brunch

  • Time: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
  • Location: Heartland Acres Event Center, Independence.
  • Details: Put on by Heartland Acres and the Independence Lions Club. Entry forms are in the lobby of Heartland Acres or available by calling 332-0123.

Dorian Orchestra Festival Grand Concert

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
  • Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah.
  • Details: All high school participants involved in the Luther College Dorian Orchestra Festival will perform.
  • Admission: Free.

Messy Mornings

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls.
  • Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
  • Admission: $5.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Illinois State

  • Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

