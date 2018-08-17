RiverLoop Rhythms
- Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
- Details: Music by Sires & Special Guests. Admission is free, but food and beverage vendors will be available.
Old Time Power Show
- Time: 6 to 9 p.m. today, 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Location: Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls.
- Details: On the grounds you will see gas engines, tractors, steam engines, antique garm machinery, working demonstrations, working horses, threshing, plowing and more. There also is a flea market, kids activities, live entertainment and church on Sunday morning.
- Admission: $10 per day or $20 for a three-day pass; 12 and younger are free. Golf cart rental is available. You can bring your own golf cart or UTV for a $5 per day fee and proof of insurance. No ATV, or bikes of any kind.
Back-2-School Pool Party Palooza
- Time: 8:45 to 10:45 p.m. today.
- Location: The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 Main St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: Sponsored by 93.5 The Mix, other main sponsors include Maid Pro Cedar Valley, Starbeck’s Smokehouse and Black Lotus Tattoo Studio.
Gran Fondo Cedar Valley and FondoFest
- Time: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: There will be a 100-mile “Gran” as well as the shorter (50-mile) “Medio” Fondo. Both rides depart from SingleSpeed Brewing Co. on Main Street in the Cedar Falls downtown district at 8 a.m. The block party (FondoFest) is free and open to the public, from noon to 9 p.m. Main Street will be closed from First to Third streets. SingleSpeed Brewing Co. beers and food from downtown restaurants will be available on the street. This year’s schedule is full of fun beginning at 1 p.m. with Checker and the Bluetones, 3:30 p.m., with Never The Less and closing out the night thanks to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center will be Ripe.
4th annual National Model Aviation Day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Flying field on County Road T-55 north of New Hartford.
- Details: Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots are holding the event. Club members will put on flying demonstrations of different types of radio-controlled model aircraft.
- Admission: Donations will be accepted to support the Waterloo chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
Underground Tour
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: downtown Independence.
- Details: Self-guided tour to see the hidden “remains” of the 1873-74 era of Main Street.
- Tickets: Sold only on Saturday at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 9 a.m. to noon. Wear walking shoes.
Splash Bash 5K run/walk for Magical Mix Kids
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- Location: George Wyth State Park.
- Details: Threshold Pace Timing is putting on its first race with the proceeds benefitting Magical Mix Kids. The 3.1-mile chip timed race will start at the George Wyth Rotary Shelter and end at the beach. Going into the water is optional but highly encouraged. There will be a free 1-mile kids race at 9 a.m. Kids ages 6-12 can participate in the 5K with an adult for $5 with the option of purchasing a shirt for $15. The cost is $30 for adults with a shirt, kids ages 6-12 that participate in the 5K with an adult are $5, ages 5 and younger are no cost. The kids-only race is free and all participants and family members get a meal. This family friendly event will include a grill-out with food and freezer pops provided at the end and immediate family members can join in the food and fun. Bring a beach towel and do some sun bathing or enjoy the floating water mat we provide. Or bring a lawn chair and hang out at the after party at the Rotary Shelter for the afternoon.
Take Back Our Community Celebration
- Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Sullivan Park, Waterloo.
- Details: Free food, activities for the children, live entertainment and speakers.
UNI volleyball Purple and Gold Scrimmage
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
Toddler Ball
- Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 300 Jefferson St., Waterloo.
- Details: The theme is “Under the Sea.”
- Cost: $15 per person. For tickets, call 504-1804.
Star Party
- Time: 9 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo.
- Details: Black Hawk Astronomy Club members and Grout Museum staff will be on hand to point out current constellations. Telescopes and binoculars will be available for viewing the night sky.
- Admission: Free.
Warbird Fly-In
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: Flying field on County Road T-55 north of New Hartford.
- Details: Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots are holding the event. Club members will be flying scale models of military aircraft from World War I to the modern day with an emphasis on World War II Warbirds.
- Admission: Donations will be accepted to support the Waterloo chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.
UNI soccer vs. South Dakota
- Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo.
Waterhawks Ski Team show
- Time: 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale.
- Admission: Free; gate opens at 5 p.m. Bleacher seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a beach blanket for lakeside seating.
August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band
- Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
- Details: Open-air concert.
Grout Museum Dollar Day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo.
- Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollar Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).
Data Stream music group at Hartman Reserve
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday.
- Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.
- Admission: Donations will be accepted to support environmental programming at Hartman.
