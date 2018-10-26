Try 1 month for 99¢
putnam-spelling-bee-THEATRE-UNI.jpg

In a scene from Theatre UNI’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are, from left, Sam Sweere as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Jake Senne as Chip Tolentino, and at bottom, Thayne Lamb as Leaf Coneybear.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo

Details: Listen to steel guitar players from all over the midwest perform.

Admission: $15 per day/$25 for the entire weekend

YWCA’s Speakeasy for a Cause

Time: 6:30 to 10 p.m. today

Location: National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for YWCA.

Night of the Living Dead

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: A staged reading planned with a costumed Zombie chorus made of audience members with a Zombie after-party.

Cost: $10

UNI volleyball vs. Valparaiso/Loyola

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Theatre UNI production. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.

Tickets: Prices start at $22; special youth pricing available; to purchase, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Panic Park Haunted House

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls

Cost: $15

Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house

Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale

Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under

Heart of Darkness haunted complex

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Cost: $20

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo

Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Western Home Craft Show and Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls

Details: The event showcases the talents of Western Home residents, employees or family members; shop for handmade jewelry, stained glass, toys, carved wood items, needlework, artwork, pottery, popcorn, walking sticks, seasonal accessories, greeting cards and more. The sale supports quality-of-life projects financed by Friends of Western Home Communities.

Fall Craft Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gym at Clarksville Schools, Clarksville

Details: More than 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be on hand.

Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K

Time: 9 a.m. Saturday

Location: 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: Proceeds from the races benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.

Downtown Trick or Treat

Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: Main Street Waterloo is hosting its annual family friendly downtown Halloween event. Children have the opportunity to go to businesses for treats. Stop by the Black’s Building for a spooky and spectacular Kids Haunted House.

Halloweentown Downtown

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls

Details: We are changing things up this Halloween season and have revamped the Witches’ Walk to include all costumes. Join us for a fun day of shopping in the District with your favorite people and favorite costumes. What will your favorite store be dressed as? What will you dress as?

Public ice skating

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Cost: $5; $3 skate rental fee

Strolling with the Spirits

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Cemetery

Details: Arrive at Waterloo Cemetery 15 minutes prior to show time and spend the evening strolling down the paths of the Cedar Valley’s past, as actors bring residents back to life through live historical interpretation. This unique, living history experience is designed for the whole family. This is a walking tour, so wear comfortable attire, dress for the weather and bring a flashlight if attending the late event. Each program lasts about 90 minutes.

Cost: Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at www.gmdistrict.org/calendar

NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Fundraiser. The theme is “Defeat Hate — Vote!”

Tickets: $50 per person

UNI men’s basketball vs. Wartburg College

Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Stranger Things Halloween Hike

Time: 6 p.m. through 6:45 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Ingawanis Woodland, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., between Janesville and Denver

Details: A luminary-lit trail will welcome five “strange” creatures that are willing to unveil their most unique adaptations. Cookies and cocoa will be served in the lodge following the hike. Hikes leave at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Pre-register by calling 882-4742.

Cost: $3 donation is appreciated

Gospel concert

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: New Hartford Community Center

Details: Featured performer is Gary Froiland of Stewartville, Minn.

Admission: Free

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.

Cost: $5

Downtown Cedar Falls Trick or Treat

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Merchants will be outside their shops greeting young costumed trick or treaters

The Ten Tenors

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Their tribute show is a journey through some of the world’s greatest hits of all time.

Tickets: Prices start at $35; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Upper Iowa University

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

UNI Interpreters Theatre presents ‘PAT’

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also Nov. 2-3)

Location: Interpreters Theatre (Lang Hall), University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Details: Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and an avid daytime television viewer, desperately tries to convince her mom to go on an adventure 30 years in the making in hopes of finding their favorite contestant from the 1980s game show “Card Sharks.”

Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited; production contains mature language and situations.

