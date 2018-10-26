Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show
Time: 6 to 10 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo
Details: Listen to steel guitar players from all over the midwest perform.
Admission: $15 per day/$25 for the entire weekend
YWCA’s Speakeasy for a Cause
Time: 6:30 to 10 p.m. today
Location: National Cattle Congress Pavilion, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for YWCA.
Night of the Living Dead
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: A staged reading planned with a costumed Zombie chorus made of audience members with a Zombie after-party.
Cost: $10
UNI volleyball vs. Valparaiso/Loyola
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Theatre UNI production. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.
Tickets: Prices start at $22; special youth pricing available; to purchase, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Panic Park Haunted House
Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls
Cost: $15
Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house
Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday
Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale
Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under
Heart of Darkness haunted complex
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
Cost: $20
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo
Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Western Home Craft Show and Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls
Details: The event showcases the talents of Western Home residents, employees or family members; shop for handmade jewelry, stained glass, toys, carved wood items, needlework, artwork, pottery, popcorn, walking sticks, seasonal accessories, greeting cards and more. The sale supports quality-of-life projects financed by Friends of Western Home Communities.
Fall Craft Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gym at Clarksville Schools, Clarksville
Details: More than 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be on hand.
Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: Proceeds from the races benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
Downtown Trick or Treat
Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: Main Street Waterloo is hosting its annual family friendly downtown Halloween event. Children have the opportunity to go to businesses for treats. Stop by the Black’s Building for a spooky and spectacular Kids Haunted House.
Halloweentown Downtown
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: We are changing things up this Halloween season and have revamped the Witches’ Walk to include all costumes. Join us for a fun day of shopping in the District with your favorite people and favorite costumes. What will your favorite store be dressed as? What will you dress as?
Public ice skating
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Cost: $5; $3 skate rental fee
Strolling with the Spirits
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Cemetery
Details: Arrive at Waterloo Cemetery 15 minutes prior to show time and spend the evening strolling down the paths of the Cedar Valley’s past, as actors bring residents back to life through live historical interpretation. This unique, living history experience is designed for the whole family. This is a walking tour, so wear comfortable attire, dress for the weather and bring a flashlight if attending the late event. Each program lasts about 90 minutes.
Cost: Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required at www.gmdistrict.org/calendar
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Fundraiser. The theme is “Defeat Hate — Vote!”
Tickets: $50 per person
UNI men’s basketball vs. Wartburg College
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Stranger Things Halloween Hike
Time: 6 p.m. through 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Ingawanis Woodland, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., between Janesville and Denver
Details: A luminary-lit trail will welcome five “strange” creatures that are willing to unveil their most unique adaptations. Cookies and cocoa will be served in the lodge following the hike. Hikes leave at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Pre-register by calling 882-4742.
Cost: $3 donation is appreciated
Gospel concert
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: New Hartford Community Center
Details: Featured performer is Gary Froiland of Stewartville, Minn.
Admission: Free
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
Cost: $5
Downtown Cedar Falls Trick or Treat
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Merchants will be outside their shops greeting young costumed trick or treaters
The Ten Tenors
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Their tribute show is a journey through some of the world’s greatest hits of all time.
Tickets: Prices start at $35; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Upper Iowa University
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
UNI Interpreters Theatre presents ‘PAT’
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also Nov. 2-3)
Location: Interpreters Theatre (Lang Hall), University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: Lizzie, a recent high school graduate and an avid daytime television viewer, desperately tries to convince her mom to go on an adventure 30 years in the making in hopes of finding their favorite contestant from the 1980s game show “Card Sharks.”
Admission: Free and open to the public; seating is limited; production contains mature language and situations.
