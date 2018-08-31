Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Mayor’s Fireworks Labor Day kickoff

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo.

Details: Music by Uniphonics (funk/hip hop), with lighted boat parade at dusk.

Admission: Free, with food and beverage vendors on hand.

UNI volleyball vs. Washington State University

Time: 6 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Star Party

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Shirey Observatory, Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.

Details: Hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. Free and open to the public.

Labor Day Encore Concert/Cedar Falls Municipal Band

Time: 7 p.m. Monday.

Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.

Details: Open-air concert.

Grout Museum Dollar Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo.

Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollars Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).

Movies Under the Moon

Where: Cedar Falls Downtown.

When: 6:30 to 11 p.m. today.

12th Annual Rock 108 University Avenue Car Cruise

Where: Spicoli’s Reverb, 3555 University Ave., Waterloo.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Kids Eat Free (or cheap) in the Cedar Valley

Where: Cedar Valley area.

When: all day Monday.

Free Admission Day—Cedar Valley Arboretum

Where: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

