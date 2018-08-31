Mayor’s Fireworks Labor Day kickoff
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo.
Details: Music by Uniphonics (funk/hip hop), with lighted boat parade at dusk.
Admission: Free, with food and beverage vendors on hand.
UNI volleyball vs. Washington State University
Time: 6 p.m. today and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Star Party
Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Shirey Observatory, Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
Details: Hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. Free and open to the public.
Labor Day Encore Concert/Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
Details: Open-air concert.
Grout Museum Dollar Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo.
Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollars Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).
Movies Under the Moon
Where: Cedar Falls Downtown.
When: 6:30 to 11 p.m. today.
12th Annual Rock 108 University Avenue Car Cruise
Where: Spicoli’s Reverb, 3555 University Ave., Waterloo.
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Kids Eat Free (or cheap) in the Cedar Valley
Where: Cedar Valley area.
When: all day Monday.
Free Admission Day—Cedar Valley Arboretum
Where: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
