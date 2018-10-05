Waverly Horse Sale
Time: Today
Location: Waverly Sales Barn, 2212 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly
Details: Horse enthusiasts from all over the country Canada and world-wide descend upon the Cedar Valley to sell and buy some of the most premium horses and equipment to be found anywhere.
Hartman Halloween Hikes
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: 41st annual fundraiser is hosted by Friends of Hartman Reserve. Hikes leave every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Home Sweet Home” to celebrate the opening of the remodeled Interpretive Building. The hikes are short, non-scary walks that follow a candle-lit trail in the woods. Costumed characters along the trail give short performances about nature topics. The event is designed for families, youth groups and adventurers of all ages. The public is invited to wear Halloween costumes.
Cost: $5 each; free for those 2 and under. Tickets are sold only in advance and may be purchased by calling 277-2187 or by stopping by Hartman’s front desk.
UNI volleyball vs. Illinois State/Bradley
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Panic Park Haunted House
Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls
Cost: $15
Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house
Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday
Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale
Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under
Heart of Darkness haunted complex
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday
Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
Cost: $20
Summerfoam Live—Waterloo (Iowa’s Wildest Foam Concert)
Time: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today
Location: Ag Building, National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Details: Get ready to party at the Sudzzz tour. It includes the Foam Monster, concert sound and lights, skilled pop & EDM DJs and a stunning laser show.
Tickets: $25; order online at https://www.summerfoamlive.com/waterloo.
Pink Ribbon Run
Time: 8 a.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 522 Main St.
Details: Annual walk/run for breast cancer awareness
UNI football vs. North Dakota State
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Sunday at the Quarry
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Raymond Quarry, 6900 Dubuque Road, Jesup
Details: In correlation with Earth Science Week, BMC Agggregates will host this event. Participants will have the chance to take a trip into the pit to learn the geology of the area, collect rocks, minerals and fossils that they can take home, and enjoy programs, presentations and hands-on learning.
Admission: Free
Barking Book Buddies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Bend Human Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
Details: Children ages 6 to 12 have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to benefit children, who are sharpening their reading skills, and shelter dogs needing socialization while awaiting their new homes. Twenty-minute reading times are available. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org.
UNI volleyball vs. Evansville
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI soccer vs. Western Illinois
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Trio Con Brio Copenhagen
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Founded in Vienna in 1999, the two Korean sisters and Jens, who is married to one of the sisters, perform works by Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms.
Tickets: Prices start at $40; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.