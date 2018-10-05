050816bp-barking-book-buddies-1
Michael Brooks reads to a dog during Barking Book Buddies at the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, Courier Staff Photographer

Waverly Horse Sale

Time: Today

Location: Waverly Sales Barn, 2212 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly

Details: Horse enthusiasts from all over the country Canada and world-wide descend upon the Cedar Valley to sell and buy some of the most premium horses and equipment to be found anywhere.

Hartman Halloween Hikes

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: 41st annual fundraiser is hosted by Friends of Hartman Reserve. Hikes leave every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m. The theme this year is “Home Sweet Home” to celebrate the opening of the remodeled Interpretive Building. The hikes are short, non-scary walks that follow a candle-lit trail in the woods. Costumed characters along the trail give short performances about nature topics. The event is designed for families, youth groups and adventurers of all ages. The public is invited to wear Halloween costumes.

Cost: $5 each; free for those 2 and under. Tickets are sold only in advance and may be purchased by calling 277-2187 or by stopping by Hartman’s front desk.

UNI volleyball vs. Illinois State/Bradley

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Panic Park Haunted House

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls

Cost: $15

www.panicpark.org

Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house

Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday

Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale

Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under

www.harrishaven.com

Heart of Darkness haunted complex

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Cost: $20

www.enterthod.com

Summerfoam Live—Waterloo (Iowa’s Wildest Foam Concert)

Time: 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today

Location: Ag Building, National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Details: Get ready to party at the Sudzzz tour. It includes the Foam Monster, concert sound and lights, skilled pop & EDM DJs and a stunning laser show.

Tickets: $25; order online at https://www.summerfoamlive.com/waterloo.

Pink Ribbon Run

Time: 8 a.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, 522 Main St.

Details: Annual walk/run for breast cancer awareness

UNI football vs. North Dakota State

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Sunday at the Quarry

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Raymond Quarry, 6900 Dubuque Road, Jesup

Details: In correlation with Earth Science Week, BMC Agggregates will host this event. Participants will have the chance to take a trip into the pit to learn the geology of the area, collect rocks, minerals and fossils that they can take home, and enjoy programs, presentations and hands-on learning.

Admission: Free

Barking Book Buddies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Bend Human Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo

Details: Children ages 6 to 12 have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to benefit children, who are sharpening their reading skills, and shelter dogs needing socialization while awaiting their new homes. Twenty-minute reading times are available. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org.

UNI volleyball vs. Evansville

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI soccer vs. Western Illinois

Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Trio Con Brio Copenhagen

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Founded in Vienna in 1999, the two Korean sisters and Jens, who is married to one of the sisters, perform works by Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms.

Tickets: Prices start at $40; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

