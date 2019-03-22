Spring Break at the CF Library
Time: Today
Details: In addition to regular story times, the youth department will offer a variety of activities that adult caregivers and children can do together.
World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids
Time: Today
Location: Downtown Waterloo. Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts; John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum; National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum; Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum & Grout Museum; Bluedorn Science Imaginarium; Waterloo Public Library; Young Arena Ice Skating; Cedar Valley SportsPlex; and YWCA Swimming (pool only).
Details: There will be activities and discounted admission of $1 per site per person at eight downtown Waterloo attractions within a one-square mile area. A special “Let the Fun Begin!” event sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and Waterloo Public Library is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. More details at www.worldsgreatestspringbreak.com.
FIRST Regional Robotics Competition
Time: Today and Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome and McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Ring of Fire
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also March 29-31)
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical of love, faith, struggle, rowdiness and redemption. There are 30 classic hits including: I Walk the Line, A Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues and, of course, Ring of Fire.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Man of La Mancha
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Wartburg College’s Opera Workshop and Players Theatre production. The musical is directed by Brian Pfaltzgraff, associate professor of music.
Admission: $15 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger; free for Wartburg students with an ID. Tickets available at the door or at http://wartburg.edu/musical/
Funky Junk-a-Loo
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Main Street Waterloo will host the event, a marketplace of repurposed decor and antiques.
Admission: $5 in advance at the Main Street Waterloo office, 212 E. Fourth St., or online at http://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/funky.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Card Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.
Details: The Pinestripe Faithful Club will be hosting a sports card show. A variety of dealers throughout the state will be showing, trading and selling. The public is welcome.
Admission: $1
Artrageous
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: An interactive arts and music experience.
Tickets: Prices start at $19; Buck a Kid is in effect for this show; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Wartburg Kantorei and Handbell Choir concert
Time: 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Wartburg Chapel, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Kantorei provides leadership for campus worship and performs a variety of sacred music.
Admission: Free
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City
Time: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Vets Cook out-Game Night
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday
Location: American Legion Becker Chapman Post 139, 728 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley is hosting the free dinner and game night for area active duty military, veterans and their families.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Admission: $5 for parents/guardians; children are free.
Final Thursday Reading Series
Time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Open mic starts at 7:15 p.m. and the featured author, Paul Hedeen, author of the new novel “The Bufferfly,” will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
