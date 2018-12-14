Try 1 month for 99¢
Frozen movie

A free showing of Frozen will take place Saturday morning at Oster Regent Theatre in Cedar Falls.

Battle of Waterloo

  • Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday
  • Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
  • Details: Large high school wrestling tournament

‘Annie’

  • Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse holiday musical. “A
  • nnie” is a tuneful and toe-tapping musical full of optimism, hope and humor. Brimming with enthusiastically catchy tunes, Annie makes everyone feel like a kid again! It’s the perfect kick-off for the holidays as Annie gets “a new deal for Christmas this year.”
  • Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry’

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Staged reading of the famed movie
  • Tickets: $10 by calling 277-5283

UNI fall commencement

  • Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Movie Magic: ‘Frozen’

  • Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
  • Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: A gift to the community, this showing is for children and families of all ages! In addition, Coloring Contest winners will be announced at the showing. Need not be present to win. And, don’t forget to visit Santa and his elves at his workshop at the corner of 4th and Main from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barking Book Buddies

  • Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
  • Details: Children, ages 6-12, have the opportunity to read out lout to a shelter dog. Twenty-minute reading times are available. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org.

UNI wrestling vs. Cornell University

  • Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu; tickets also available at the gate

Messy Mornings

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
  • Cost: $5

UNI women’s basketball vs. Minnesota State

  • Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UNI men’s basketball vs. Grand Canyon University

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

