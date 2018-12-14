Battle of Waterloo
- Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Details: Large high school wrestling tournament
‘Annie’
- Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse holiday musical. “A
- nnie” is a tuneful and toe-tapping musical full of optimism, hope and humor. Brimming with enthusiastically catchy tunes, Annie makes everyone feel like a kid again! It’s the perfect kick-off for the holidays as Annie gets “a new deal for Christmas this year.”
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry’
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Staged reading of the famed movie
- Tickets: $10 by calling 277-5283
UNI fall commencement
- Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Movie Magic: ‘Frozen’
- Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: A gift to the community, this showing is for children and families of all ages! In addition, Coloring Contest winners will be announced at the showing. Need not be present to win. And, don’t forget to visit Santa and his elves at his workshop at the corner of 4th and Main from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barking Book Buddies
- Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
- Details: Children, ages 6-12, have the opportunity to read out lout to a shelter dog. Twenty-minute reading times are available. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org.
UNI wrestling vs. Cornell University
- Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu; tickets also available at the gate
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
- Cost: $5
UNI women’s basketball vs. Minnesota State
- Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
UNI men’s basketball vs. Grand Canyon University
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.