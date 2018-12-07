Children’s Choir performance
- Time: 7 p.m. today
- Location: Bengtson Auditorium, Russell Hall, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
- Details: The University of Northern Iowa’s Children’s Choir is sponsored by the UNI Community Music School and the UNI School of Music. The group includes children in grades three through nine from throughout the Cedar Valley.
Annie
- Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Dec. 14-16)
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse holiday musical. Annie is a tuneful and toe-tapping musical full of optimism, hope and humor. Brimming with enthusiastically catchy tunes, Annie makes everyone feel like a kid again! It’s the perfect kick-off for the holidays as Annie gets “a new deal for Christmas this year.”
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Madison
- Time: 7:05 p.m. today
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
A Christmas Carol the New Musical
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: The lushly orchestrated Broadway-style soaring score and witty lyrics breathe new life into the beloved tale. This brand new musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. They take him on a tour of his past, present, and future in order to change the man he is to the man he must become on the journey towards his redemption. This new adaptation is even more epic, magical, and joyous than the story of Christmas redemption you thought you knew.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students. To order, call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org
UNI Wrestling Open
- Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
- Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus
Winter Wonderland At Hick’s Place
- Time: 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Location: 6658 Pashby Road, Cedar Falls
- Details: Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Enjoy treats, crafts and other fun. Head inside the log home and see Mrs. Claus.
- Cost: $30 per car (six people or less) in advance and $35 day of event
UNI men’s basketball vs. University of Dubuque
- Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Wcfsymphony: A Baroque Holiday
- Time: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. concerts Saturday
- Location: Brown Derby Ballroom, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo
- Details: Glorious music for the season from Bach’s Leipzig, featuring pieces from each of the venues where the composer performed during his most productive period. Includes vocal selections from cantatas and other Christmas works and intricate instrumental music for chamber orchestra.
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids
- Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Michael Martin Murphey — Cowboy Christmas
- Time: 8 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Meskwaki Casino Hotel, rural Tama
- Details: Christmas music and western music. Must be 21 to attend. For tickets, go to www.meskwaki.com
Ceremony of the Candles
- Time: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday
- Location: Shell Rock United Methodist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly, respectively
- Details: The choir of Trinity United Methodist, along with the voices from the Shell Rock United Methodist will present the cantata for Advent and Christmas by Joseph M. Martin.
A Charlie Brown Christmas live on stage
- Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole Peanuts gang as they put on their own Christmas play and ultimately discover the true meaning of the season.
- Tickets: Prices start at $25; special youth pricing in effect for this show; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Rise Up to Glory
- Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: St. Edward Church, 1423 Kimball Ave., Waterloo
- Details: The public is invited to enjoy Scripture and song at St. Edward Parish’s Advent Lesson and Carols.
Bel Canto Cedar Valley concert
- Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: A concert of holiday music. Bel Canto Cedar Valley is a premiere community chamber choir serving Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly and surrounding communities.
- Admission: Free
New Horizons Band concert
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: The band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50 to 100 years old with various musical backgrounds.
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
- Cost: $5
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: This well known American swing and jazz band performs from a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals.
- Tickets: Prices start at $19; special youth pricing available for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
