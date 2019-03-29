{{featured_button_text}}
040716mp-culture-fest-7

The traditional Bosnian dance group KUD KOLO performs at Culture Fest at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, Courier Photo Editor

USA Kids and Cadets National Folkstyle Wrestling

Time: Today and Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Legislative Forum

Time: 4:30 p.m. today

Location: Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo

Details: The public is invited. The moderator is Tom Eachus of Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health.

Ring of Fire

Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details:From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical of love, faith, struggle, rowdiness and redemption. There are 30 classic hits including: I Walk the Line, A Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues and, of course, Ring of Fire.

Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Mary Poppins JR

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Don Bosco High School gym, Gilbertville

Details: Bosco Drama Department production. Adapted specifically for younger performers, this musical some of the original Mary Poppins songs plus new ones.

Tickets: $8; available at the door

Dan Steele Memorial Pancake Day

Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Peet Junior High School, 525 E. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Lions Club fundraiser.

Admission: $6; under 8 $3 at the door

UNI softball vs. Evansville

Time: noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday (weather permitting)

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, Cedar Falls

9th Annual Cedar Valley FOOLS Bash

Time: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Location: National Cattle Congress grounds-Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo

Details: Help raise money for the St. Florians Fire and Burn Foundation. Monies raised support the prevention and treatment for burned children, as well as the Miracle Burn Camp. A fun filled evening with music by Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums and Checker and the Blue Tones accompany a door prize, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and our special brew by Singlespeed.

Admission: $10; tickets available at the door

Impersonator performs

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.

Details: Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil will perform.

Cost: Advance tickets are $15; tickets at the door are $20.

The Righteous Brothers

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Bill Medley is truly one of the iconic figures in American music history. His new partner is Bucky Heard.

Tickets: Prices start at $30; special youth pricing is in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Black Hawk County 4-H Omelet Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Location: UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Proceeds support the 4-H program through camp scholarships, educational workshops, volunteer trainings and the county fair. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Cost: $8 for adults and $2 for youths ages 6-10; 5 and under free

Charles City Community Chamber Orchestra concert

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Trinity United Methodist Church, 601 Milwaukee St., Charles City

Details: The concert is free and open to the public. The orchestra will perform Romanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok and a movement from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D Major.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Gregory Popovich’s Comedy Pet Theater is a blend of unique comedy, world-championship juggling and the extraordinary talents of performing pets.

Tickets: Prices start at $19; A Buck a Kid is in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

2019 Strictly Business Expo

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

Details: Free admission, valet parking. Visit business booths and attend seminar.

Admission: Free

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City

Time: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

UNI softball vs. University of Iowa

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, Cedar Falls

CultureFest

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Cedar Valley’s largest celebration of cultural diversity. Families can explore and learn about the many people, businesses and organizations that both create and support the impressive diversity that makes up the Cedar Valley.

Shell Rock Swing Show

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also April 5-7 and April 11-13)

Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock

Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments