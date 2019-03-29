USA Kids and Cadets National Folkstyle Wrestling
Time: Today and Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Legislative Forum
Time: 4:30 p.m. today
Location: Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo
Details: The public is invited. The moderator is Tom Eachus of Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health.
Ring of Fire
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details:From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical of love, faith, struggle, rowdiness and redemption. There are 30 classic hits including: I Walk the Line, A Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues and, of course, Ring of Fire.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students; to order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Mary Poppins JR
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Don Bosco High School gym, Gilbertville
Details: Bosco Drama Department production. Adapted specifically for younger performers, this musical some of the original Mary Poppins songs plus new ones.
Tickets: $8; available at the door
Dan Steele Memorial Pancake Day
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Peet Junior High School, 525 E. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Lions Club fundraiser.
Admission: $6; under 8 $3 at the door
UNI softball vs. Evansville
Time: noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday (weather permitting)
Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, Cedar Falls
9th Annual Cedar Valley FOOLS Bash
Time: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday
Location: National Cattle Congress grounds-Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo
Details: Help raise money for the St. Florians Fire and Burn Foundation. Monies raised support the prevention and treatment for burned children, as well as the Miracle Burn Camp. A fun filled evening with music by Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums and Checker and the Blue Tones accompany a door prize, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and our special brew by Singlespeed.
Admission: $10; tickets available at the door
Impersonator performs
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.
Details: Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil will perform.
Cost: Advance tickets are $15; tickets at the door are $20.
The Righteous Brothers
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Bill Medley is truly one of the iconic figures in American music history. His new partner is Bucky Heard.
Tickets: Prices start at $30; special youth pricing is in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Black Hawk County 4-H Omelet Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Proceeds support the 4-H program through camp scholarships, educational workshops, volunteer trainings and the county fair. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Cost: $8 for adults and $2 for youths ages 6-10; 5 and under free
Charles City Community Chamber Orchestra concert
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Trinity United Methodist Church, 601 Milwaukee St., Charles City
Details: The concert is free and open to the public. The orchestra will perform Romanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok and a movement from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D Major.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Gregory Popovich’s Comedy Pet Theater is a blend of unique comedy, world-championship juggling and the extraordinary talents of performing pets.
Tickets: Prices start at $19; A Buck a Kid is in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
2019 Strictly Business Expo
Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
Details: Free admission, valet parking. Visit business booths and attend seminar.
Admission: Free
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Sioux City
Time: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
UNI softball vs. University of Iowa
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Robinson-Dresser Complex, Cedar Falls
CultureFest
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Cedar Valley’s largest celebration of cultural diversity. Families can explore and learn about the many people, businesses and organizations that both create and support the impressive diversity that makes up the Cedar Valley.
Shell Rock Swing Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday (shows also April 5-7 and April 11-13)
Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock
Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.
