Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls will perform Friday night at Cedar Valley Pridefest.

 Courtesy photo

Cedar Valley Pridefest

Time: 5:30 to midnight today and noon to midnight Saturday

Location: Downtown Waterloo (300 block of West Fourth Street)

Details: This year this is a two-day event. You can buy tickets for both days or for Saturday only. Indigo Girls perform Friday night. For a full schedule of events, go to www.cedarvalleypride.com.

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Wooden Nickel Lottery. Admission is free, with food and beverage vendors available.

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: The movie to be shown is “Footloose” (1984 version)

Admission: Free; bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on

Cinema on the Cedar

Time: 9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: The movie to be shown is “Mary Poppins.” Enjoy free games and activities before the show. Snacks and beverages will be avalable for purchase.

Booth Brothers in concert

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: Christian concert

Tour of Classic Homes

Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Several Waterloo homes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.gmdistrict.org/TOH2018, at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., or at any of the homes on the tour. All proceeds go to support the maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House and the Snowden House.

Waterhawks Ski Team show

Time: 6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

Details: Last show of the season

Admission: Free; gate opens at 5 p.m. Bleacher seating is on a first come, first serve basis. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a beach blanket for lakeside seating.

August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.

Details: Open-air concert.

Kenneth Lyftogt: Iowa and the Civil War

Time: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Lyftogt will discuss his book, “Free Child of the the Missouri Compromise,” and give a reading. Free and open to the public.

Grout Museum Dollar Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollars Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).

2018 Rally for the Valley

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Lost Island Water Park, 2225 E. Shaulis Road, Waterloo

Details: Kickoff to the new Cedar Valley United Way campaign. Register at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/rally

UNI volleyball vs. Iowa State

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Final Thursday Reading Series

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Guest author is Jocelyn Cullity.

