Cedar Valley Pridefest
Time: 5:30 to midnight today and noon to midnight Saturday
Location: Downtown Waterloo (300 block of West Fourth Street)
Details: This year this is a two-day event. You can buy tickets for both days or for Saturday only. Indigo Girls perform Friday night. For a full schedule of events, go to www.cedarvalleypride.com.
Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Wooden Nickel Lottery. Admission is free, with food and beverage vendors available.
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: The movie to be shown is “Footloose” (1984 version)
Admission: Free; bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on
Cinema on the Cedar
Time: 9 p.m. (gates open at 8 p.m.)
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: The movie to be shown is “Mary Poppins.” Enjoy free games and activities before the show. Snacks and beverages will be avalable for purchase.
Booth Brothers in concert
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: Christian concert
Tour of Classic Homes
Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Several Waterloo homes. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.gmdistrict.org/TOH2018, at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., or at any of the homes on the tour. All proceeds go to support the maintenance and upkeep of the Rensselaer Russell House and the Snowden House.
Waterhawks Ski Team show
Time: 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
Details: Last show of the season
Admission: Free; gate opens at 5 p.m. Bleacher seating is on a first come, first serve basis. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a beach blanket for lakeside seating.
August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
Details: Open-air concert.
Kenneth Lyftogt: Iowa and the Civil War
Time: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Lyftogt will discuss his book, “Free Child of the the Missouri Compromise,” and give a reading. Free and open to the public.
Grout Museum Dollar Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollars Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).
2018 Rally for the Valley
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Lost Island Water Park, 2225 E. Shaulis Road, Waterloo
Details: Kickoff to the new Cedar Valley United Way campaign. Register at www.cedarvalleyunitedway.org/rally
UNI volleyball vs. Iowa State
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Final Thursday Reading Series
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Guest author is Jocelyn Cullity.
