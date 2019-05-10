{{featured_button_text}}
Tommy Bentz Band

The first Friday'Loo of the season kicks off today in Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo with the Tommy Bentz Band performing.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MAIN STREET WATERLOO

2019 Leadercast Live

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls

Details: This event is sold out. Leadercast Live is the largest one-day leadership event in the world. Broadcast live each year from Atlanta to hundreds of Host Sites around the world, Leadercast Live assembles globally respected leadership experts on one stage to share knowledge and insights from their leadership journeys.

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by the Tommy Bentz Band

Admission: Free

UNI spring commencement

Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Hudson Road.

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Falls Women’s Club, 304 Clay St.

Details: Looking for a great place to take the lady in your life for Mother’s Day? Join the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club for its annual Belgian waffle breakfast. What a great way to celebrate your mother or the mother of your children. It’s a delicious meal to share and mimosa are available for purchase.

Great Strides Walk

Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Location: Gateway Park, Lincoln and Main streets, Cedar Falls

Details: Fundraiser for cystic fibrosis

Cedar Valley Plant Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo

Details: This will be Green Scene’s final plant sale.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Turkish Delight

Time: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Brown Derby Club, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo

Details: This is a rescheduled concert from an earlier weather postponement.

Star Party

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo

Details: The first star party of the year. The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars.

MercyOne Cedar Falls May Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m. Tuesday

Location: Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Fundraiser for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments