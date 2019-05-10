2019 Leadercast Live
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls
Details: This event is sold out. Leadercast Live is the largest one-day leadership event in the world. Broadcast live each year from Atlanta to hundreds of Host Sites around the world, Leadercast Live assembles globally respected leadership experts on one stage to share knowledge and insights from their leadership journeys.
Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by the Tommy Bentz Band
Admission: Free
UNI spring commencement
Time: 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Hudson Road.
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
Time: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Falls Women’s Club, 304 Clay St.
Details: Looking for a great place to take the lady in your life for Mother’s Day? Join the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club for its annual Belgian waffle breakfast. What a great way to celebrate your mother or the mother of your children. It’s a delicious meal to share and mimosa are available for purchase.
Great Strides Walk
Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: Gateway Park, Lincoln and Main streets, Cedar Falls
Details: Fundraiser for cystic fibrosis
Cedar Valley Plant Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
Details: This will be Green Scene’s final plant sale.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Turkish Delight
Time: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Brown Derby Club, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo
Details: This is a rescheduled concert from an earlier weather postponement.
Star Party
Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo
Details: The first star party of the year. The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars.
MercyOne Cedar Falls May Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m. Tuesday
Location: Beaver Hills Country Club, 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Fundraiser for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
