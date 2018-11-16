Try 1 month for 99¢
GBPAC rock of ages.jpg

The Tony Award-winnign show, Rock of Ages, will have two performances Saturday at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Sartori Festival of Trees gallery

  • Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for event); 9 a.m to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Peforming Arts Center, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Free to the public to view the decorated trees and wreaths

Prep football championships

  • Time: Class 1A at 11 a.m.; Class 2A at 2 p.m. and Class 4A at 7 p.m.
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Championship football in the Dome.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Tri-City/Lincoln

  • Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
  • Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
  • Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

The Giver

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
  • Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Jonas’ world is perfect. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver — to receive and keep the memories of the community and learn to control his destiny.
  • Tickets: $10

UNI football vs. Missouri State

  • Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Senior Day; the last home game of the regular season
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Rock of Ages

  • Time: 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Nominated for five Tony Awards, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era that was 1980s Hollywood.
  • Tickets: Prices start at $39; speical youth pricing available for this show; for tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Creighton University

  • Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Messy Mornings

  • Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
  • Cost: $5

