Sartori Festival of Trees gallery
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for event); 9 a.m to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Peforming Arts Center, Cedar Falls
- Details: Free to the public to view the decorated trees and wreaths
Prep football championships
- Time: Class 1A at 11 a.m.; Class 2A at 2 p.m. and Class 4A at 7 p.m.
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: Championship football in the Dome.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Tri-City/Lincoln
- Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
- Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
The Giver
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday
- Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Details: Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production. Jonas’ world is perfect. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver — to receive and keep the memories of the community and learn to control his destiny.
- Tickets: $10
UNI football vs. Missouri State
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: Senior Day; the last home game of the regular season
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Rock of Ages
- Time: 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Nominated for five Tony Awards, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era that was 1980s Hollywood.
- Tickets: Prices start at $39; speical youth pricing available for this show; for tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Creighton University
- Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Messy Mornings
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
- Cost: $5
