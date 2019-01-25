Marjorie Prime
Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. In the future, a service has been introduced that allows people to resurrect a loved one in holographic form. Marjorie has chosen to bring back her husband at the age at which she met him. As the family learns to cope with their new old visitor, they are forced to confront the past and also the future.
Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students; call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
UNI wrestling vs. Northern Colorado
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Evansville
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.
Cedar Valley Winterfest
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: South Prairie Lake, Hudson and Viking roads, Cedar Falls
Details: Enjoy the great outdoors with family activities like ice fishing, skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more. There will be a hospitality tent with coffee, hot chocolate and snacks. Hosted by Impact Outdoors.
Admission: Free
UNI wrestling vs. University of Oklahoma
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls.
Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.
Details: Hear for yourself why rising gospel stars Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have millions of YouTube views. This concert will inspire with Trey McLaughlin at the piano leading this group of superbly talented gospel singers in fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop, and musical theater hits. Internationally recognized for their rich harmonies, emotion-filled vocals, and complex arrangements of classic gospel hymns, the group has performed with many of today’s Gospel greats, such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh, and James Fortune.
Tickets: Prices start $19; Buck a Kid pricing in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Red Herring Readers Theatre presents ‘The Boys in the Band’
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Written by Matt Crowley and directed by Scot Morris. Michael is hosting a birthday celebration for a pal when he gets an unexpected visit from old friend Alan. The problem is, Alan is straight and everyone else at the party is gay.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
Arts & Culture Film Screening: Human Flow
Time: Noon Wednesday
Location: Hawse Auditorium, Tama Hall, Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: Hawkeye Arts & Culture presents a documentary film by Ali Weiwei, “Human Flow.”
Admission: Free and open to the public.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend. The topic today is “snow science.”
Admission: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free.
Need for Speed Speaker Series
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Location: Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: Craig Bravender will speak on the history of motorcycling in the Cedar Valley.
Admission: $8 for Grout members and $10 for non-members. Sign up at www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.
Final Thursday Reading Series
Time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, The Hearst Center and the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. Open mic starts at 7:15 p.m. with the featured author taking the stage at 8 p.m. This month the author is Anne Myles, a poet.
