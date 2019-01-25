Try 1 month for 99¢
marjorie-prime-2.jpg

Things aren't always what they seem to be in 2063 as Jon (Henry Edsill) and Tess (Karla Koch) are shocked to discover in a scene from Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Marjorie Prime,' which continues with performances today through Sunday.

 WATERLOO COMMUNTY PLAYHOUSE PHOTO

Marjorie Prime

Time: 7 p.m. today, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. In the future, a service has been introduced that allows people to resurrect a loved one in holographic form. Marjorie has chosen to bring back her husband at the age at which she met him. As the family learns to cope with their new old visitor, they are forced to confront the past and also the future.

Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students; call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

UNI wrestling vs. Northern Colorado

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Evansville

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Cedar Rapids

Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Cedar Valley Winterfest

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: South Prairie Lake, Hudson and Viking roads, Cedar Falls

Details: Enjoy the great outdoors with family activities like ice fishing, skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more. There will be a hospitality tent with coffee, hot chocolate and snacks. Hosted by Impact Outdoors.

Admission: Free

UNI wrestling vs. University of Oklahoma

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: West Gym, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls.

Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.

Details: Hear for yourself why rising gospel stars Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have millions of YouTube views. This concert will inspire with Trey McLaughlin at the piano leading this group of superbly talented gospel singers in fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop, and musical theater hits. Internationally recognized for their rich harmonies, emotion-filled vocals, and complex arrangements of classic gospel hymns, the group has performed with many of today’s Gospel greats, such as William McDowell, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh, and James Fortune.

Tickets: Prices start $19; Buck a Kid pricing in effect. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Red Herring Readers Theatre presents ‘The Boys in the Band’

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Written by Matt Crowley and directed by Scot Morris. Michael is hosting a birthday celebration for a pal when he gets an unexpected visit from old friend Alan. The problem is, Alan is straight and everyone else at the party is gay.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.

Admission: $5

Arts & Culture Film Screening: Human Flow

Time: Noon Wednesday

Location: Hawse Auditorium, Tama Hall, Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: Hawkeye Arts & Culture presents a documentary film by Ali Weiwei, “Human Flow.”

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend. The topic today is “snow science.”

Admission: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free.

Need for Speed Speaker Series

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Location: Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: Craig Bravender will speak on the history of motorcycling in the Cedar Valley.

Admission: $8 for Grout members and $10 for non-members. Sign up at www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.

Final Thursday Reading Series

Time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, The Hearst Center and the UNI College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences. Open mic starts at 7:15 p.m. with the featured author taking the stage at 8 p.m. This month the author is Anne Myles, a poet.

