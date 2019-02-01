UNI Overseas Recruitment Fair
Time: Today and Saturday
Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Get more details at www.uni.edu/placement/overseas/fair.
Iowa Soccer Association Boys’ Indoor Championships
Time: Today through Sunday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Puppet Show
Time: 4:30 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Falls Public Library meeting room
Admission: Free
Buddy & Beyond
Time: 7 to 10 p.m. today
Location: Eagles Club, 202 E. First St., Waterloo
Details: Event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the death of Buddy Holly. Johnny Rogers will perform.
Cost: $15
UNI women’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo
Time: 7:05 p.m. today
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Ice Harvesting Festival
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Big Woods Lake, Cedar Falls
Details: The Cedar Falls Historical Society Ice House Council is planning an ice harvesting festival at Big Woods Lake on February 2, 2019. Join us for an ice harvesting demonstration, ice carving, and more. Warm beverages and tasty treats will be for sale. Go to www.cfhistory.org and Facebook pages for more information. Free and family-friendly.
Kinky Boots
Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit comes to Cedar Falls, with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.
Tickets: Prices start at $39; special youth pricing in effect for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Missouri State
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Muskegon
Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
UNI women’s basketball vs. Missouri State
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.
Admission: $5
UNI men’s basketball vs. Bradley
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center
Details: $1 hot dogs
