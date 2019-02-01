Try 1 month for 99¢
GBPAC KinkyBoots.jpg

The Broadway smash hit Kinky Boots comes to Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Saturday for two shows.

 COURTESY PHOTO

UNI Overseas Recruitment Fair

Time: Today and Saturday

Location: Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Get more details at www.uni.edu/placement/overseas/fair.

Iowa Soccer Association Boys’ Indoor Championships

Time: Today through Sunday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Puppet Show

Time: 4:30 p.m. today

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library meeting room

Admission: Free

Buddy & Beyond

Time: 7 to 10 p.m. today

Location: Eagles Club, 202 E. First St., Waterloo

Details: Event to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the death of Buddy Holly. Johnny Rogers will perform.

Cost: $15

UNI women’s basketball vs. Southern Illinois

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Fargo

Time: 7:05 p.m. today

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Ice Harvesting Festival

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: Big Woods Lake, Cedar Falls

Details: The Cedar Falls Historical Society Ice House Council is planning an ice harvesting festival at Big Woods Lake on February 2, 2019. Join us for an ice harvesting demonstration, ice carving, and more. Warm beverages and tasty treats will be for sale. Go to www.cfhistory.org and Facebook pages for more information. Free and family-friendly.

Kinky Boots

Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit comes to Cedar Falls, with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

Tickets: Prices start at $39; special youth pricing in effect for this show. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Missouri State

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 2373-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Muskegon

Time: 7:05 p.m. Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 2373-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Missouri State

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate or by calling 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 S. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: For children ages 3 to 6 to explore a wide variety of materials through creative and messy projects. A parent or caregiver must accompany the participating children.

Admission: $5

UNI men’s basketball vs. Bradley

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center

Details: $1 hot dogs

Tickets: Call 2373-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

