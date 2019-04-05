{{featured_button_text}}
This American Life

Ira Glass, the great storyteller of This American Life, will bring his stories to Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center Saturday evening.

Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Chicago/Omaha

Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com

Shell Rock Swing Show

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also April 12-13)

Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock

Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.

Spring in the Heartland

Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday (doors open at 10 a.m.)

Location: Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence

Details: An open house to welcome spring and see a preview of new displays. Activities for children include milking a cow, shelling corn and a planting project. Dan Wardell from Iowa Public Television will read at 10:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

Family Fun Fair

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, Waverly

Details: Families and children of all ages are invited to the event put on by the Bremer County Community Partners.

Wartburg College Symphonic Band concert

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly

Details: Under the direction of Scott Muntefering, the band will perform pieces from television and the movies.

Admission: Free

Ultimate Auction

Time: social hour begins at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Columbus Catholic High School gym, Waterloo

Details: Fundraiser for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. It includes a silent auction, live auction and games of chance.

Christian concert

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: The Collingsworth family will perform.

Cost $30 for Artist Circle tickets or $25 for general admission. To order, go to www.riverviewministries.com.

Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Ira Glass is the creator, producer and host of “This American Life,” the iconic weekly public radio program. Using audio clips, music and video he delivers a unique talk, sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling.

Tickets: Prices start at $26; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Otter Creek annual breakfast

Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Independence Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E., Independence

Details: Otter Creek Animal Shelter will hold a fundraising breakfast including eggs, sausage, pancakes and hash browns.

Admission: Freewill donation

Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show

Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Demonstrations include rock polishing, geode cracking, flint knapping, hand-crafted jewelry and silversmithing. Children’s activities include a fishing pond for rocks, a pebble pit, making a plaster cast of a fossil and a dinosaur bone dig.

Admission: Free

The Seder Story

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Sons of Jacob Synagogue, 411 E. Mitchell Ave., Waterloo

Details: Family friendly event commemorates Passover. Children’s activities, a play and an Afikomen hunt are planned.

Women of Persimmon Luncheon

Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Luncheon is a fundraiser for the YWCA and recognizes women and organizations in the Cedar Valley who exemplify the mission and vision of the YWCA.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: They are a group of all-singing, all-strumming ukulele players, using instruments bought with loose change.

Tickets: Prices start at $19; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

