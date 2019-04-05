Waterloo Black Hawks vs. Chicago/Omaha
Time: 7:05 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Tickets: Call 291-7680 or go to www.waterlooblackhawks.com
Shell Rock Swing Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also April 12-13)
Location: Boyd Community Building, Shell Rock
Tickets: $16 for adults; available at box office in the Shell Rock library.
Spring in the Heartland
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday (doors open at 10 a.m.)
Location: Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence
Details: An open house to welcome spring and see a preview of new displays. Activities for children include milking a cow, shelling corn and a planting project. Dan Wardell from Iowa Public Television will read at 10:30 a.m.
Admission: Free
Family Fun Fair
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, Waverly
Details: Families and children of all ages are invited to the event put on by the Bremer County Community Partners.
Wartburg College Symphonic Band concert
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Under the direction of Scott Muntefering, the band will perform pieces from television and the movies.
Admission: Free
Ultimate Auction
Time: social hour begins at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Columbus Catholic High School gym, Waterloo
Details: Fundraiser for Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. It includes a silent auction, live auction and games of chance.
Christian concert
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: The Collingsworth family will perform.
Cost $30 for Artist Circle tickets or $25 for general admission. To order, go to www.riverviewministries.com.
Ira Glass: Seven Things I’ve Learned
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Ira Glass is the creator, producer and host of “This American Life,” the iconic weekly public radio program. Using audio clips, music and video he delivers a unique talk, sharing lessons from his life and career in storytelling.
Tickets: Prices start at $26; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Otter Creek annual breakfast
Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Independence Senior Center, 400 Fifth Ave. N.E., Independence
Details: Otter Creek Animal Shelter will hold a fundraising breakfast including eggs, sausage, pancakes and hash browns.
Admission: Freewill donation
Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show
Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Demonstrations include rock polishing, geode cracking, flint knapping, hand-crafted jewelry and silversmithing. Children’s activities include a fishing pond for rocks, a pebble pit, making a plaster cast of a fossil and a dinosaur bone dig.
Admission: Free
The Seder Story
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Sons of Jacob Synagogue, 411 E. Mitchell Ave., Waterloo
Details: Family friendly event commemorates Passover. Children’s activities, a play and an Afikomen hunt are planned.
Women of Persimmon Luncheon
Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Luncheon is a fundraiser for the YWCA and recognizes women and organizations in the Cedar Valley who exemplify the mission and vision of the YWCA.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: They are a group of all-singing, all-strumming ukulele players, using instruments bought with loose change.
Tickets: Prices start at $19; special youth pricing available. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
