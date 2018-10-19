Try 1 month for 99¢
Choir of Men

The Broadway hit The Choir of Men comes to Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center tonight in Cedar Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Choir of Men

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is coming to Cedar Falls.

Tickets: Prices start at $25; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI volleyball vs. Drake

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Panic Park Haunted House

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls

Cost: $15

Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house

Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday

Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale

Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under

Heart of Darkness haunted complex

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Cost: $20

Aquila Theatre’s Frankenstein

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College campus, Decorah

Tickets: $28 for adults and $15 for youths; go to www.tickets.luther.edu or call (563) 287-1357.

Down on the Farm breakfast

Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Location: Hansen’s Tour Center, 8561 Lincoln Road, Hudson

Details: After eating, jump on a trolley to the farm for more activities and to see the cows, kangaroos and goats. Pre-register by calling (319) 988-9834.

UNI Homecoming Parade

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: 23rd and College streets, Cedar Falls

Details: Kick off homecoming by attending the UNI parade.

UNI soccer vs. Valparaiso

Time: Noon Saturday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

UNI volleyball vs. Marquette University

Time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Public ice skating

Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo

Cost: $5; $3 skate rental fee

UNI football vs. South Dakota State

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: Homecoming game

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Mark Dubell Family Concert

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: The Mark Dubell Family from Moneta, Va., are renowned for inspired, originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel music and changing lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer. The family consists of Mark and Janene, along with three of their children, Elena, Channing and Britton; each of them an intricate part of the family’s ministry in music.

Messy Mornings

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.

Cost: $5

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child, ages 1-4, and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Cost: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free.

