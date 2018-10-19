The Choir of Men
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is coming to Cedar Falls.
Tickets: Prices start at $25; special youth pricing available; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI volleyball vs. Drake
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Panic Park Haunted House
Time: 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Rotary Reserve Lodge, 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls
Cost: $15
Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house
Time: 7 to ? today and Saturday and 7-10 p.m. Sunday
Location: 3767 Lafayette Road, Evansdale
Cost: $20 for adults and $13 for those 12 and under
Heart of Darkness haunted complex
Time: 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
Cost: $20
Aquila Theatre’s Frankenstein
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College campus, Decorah
Tickets: $28 for adults and $15 for youths; go to www.tickets.luther.edu or call (563) 287-1357.
Down on the Farm breakfast
Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: Hansen’s Tour Center, 8561 Lincoln Road, Hudson
Details: After eating, jump on a trolley to the farm for more activities and to see the cows, kangaroos and goats. Pre-register by calling (319) 988-9834.
UNI Homecoming Parade
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: 23rd and College streets, Cedar Falls
Details: Kick off homecoming by attending the UNI parade.
UNI soccer vs. Valparaiso
Time: Noon Saturday
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
UNI volleyball vs. Marquette University
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Public ice skating
Time: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Young Arena, 125 Commercial St., Waterloo
Cost: $5; $3 skate rental fee
UNI football vs. South Dakota State
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Homecoming game
Mark Dubell Family Concert
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: The Mark Dubell Family from Moneta, Va., are renowned for inspired, originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel music and changing lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer. The family consists of Mark and Janene, along with three of their children, Elena, Channing and Britton; each of them an intricate part of the family’s ministry in music.
Messy Mornings
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Explore a wide variety of materials through creative and delightfully messy projects. This is intended for ages 3 to 6 with parent or caregiver.
Cost: $5
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child, ages 1-4, and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Cost: $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.