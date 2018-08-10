Friday’Loo
- Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today.
- Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
- Details: Music by Milk and Honey. Free admission with food and beverage vendors on hand.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Duluth/Rochester
- Time: 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, respectively.
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
- Details: Fireworks after the Friday game. Sunday is the last regular season home game and is fan appreciation day.
Stand up for Hope!
- Time: 7 to 10 p.m. today.
- Location: Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, 777 Isle of Capri Blvd., Waterloo.
- Details: Comedians Nema William and Bernard Bell to perform in a comedy show to raise money for House of Hope. Tickets are $20. Doors at 6, show starts at 7, cash bar.
‘13 The Musical’
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls.
- Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out. This wonderful show features young artists, the cast is comprised entirely of 24 talented teenagers. The stories that come to life are ageless, the emotions they explore are timeless, the laughter and the memories they provide are priceless.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $10 for students; to order, call 277-5283 or go to www.osterregent.com.
Movies Under the Moon
- Time: Dusk today.
- Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls.
- Details: The movie to be shown is “The Rookie.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Admission is free. Musical entertainment starts in the park at 6:30 p.m.
Real Steel Resurgent Car Show & Swap Meet
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
North End Arts and Music Festival
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Sullivan Park, Waterloo.
- Details: The festival starts after the KBBG Parade. The North End Arts & Music Fest is a great local festival celebrating Waterloo’s North End. It will feature live music from local acts, dance, poetry, guest speakers, great food, arts and crafts, games and face painting for the kids.
- Admission: Free.
Stem & Stein: Food, Beer & Wine Fest
- Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: RiverLoop Expo Plaza, Jefferson Street and Park Avenue, Waterloo.
- Details: Proceeds support Friend of the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For tickets and details, go to www.cvstemandstein.com.
Star Party
- Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Location: Shirey Observatory at Hoover Middle School, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
- Details: Hosted by the Hoover Astronomy Club. It is free and open to the public to observe the night sky.
August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band
- Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
- Details: Open-air concert.
Grout Museum Dollar Day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo.
- Details: Just $1 admission on Wednesdays in August. Dollars Days is valid at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Grout Museum of History & Science and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).
