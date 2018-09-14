National Cattle Congress Fair
Time: 9 a.m. today through Sunday.
Location: Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.
Details: Free stage entertainment, rodeo, carnival, tractor pulls, motocross and food.
POW/MIA Remembrance Day
Time: 11 a.m. today.
Location: Grout Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo.
Details: The event will recognize American Korean War POWs. A former POW will speak.
UNI soccer vs. Northern Illinois
Time: 7 p.m. today.
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo.
Fiesta! A Celebration of Latino Heritage
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
Details: A community celebration of Latino Heritage. There will be live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, traditional dance performances, Pinatas and food and beverages.
Upper Iowa University concert
Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Peacock tailgate area, Fayette.
Details: As part of Hall of Fame weekend, free concert provided by Nashville recording artist Eric Chesser.
Lori King & Junction 63 concert
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls.
Details: Lori King and Junction 63 is an award-winning band based out of Southern Iowa and Missouri. Lori and Joe King are no strangers to the Bluegrass Stage. Both performed with the long-running group, Bluegrass Addiction. Their most recent album “Family Tree” was named the 2017 Bluegrass Music Association of Iowa Album of the Year.
Tickets: $14 general admission.
Comedian Tracy Morgan
Time: 8 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel, rural Tama.
Tickets: Go to www.meskwaki.com.
Cinema on the Cedar
Time: 9 p.m. Saturday (gates open at 8 p.m.).
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo.
Details: The outdoor movie to be shown is Coco.
Admission: Free.
Star Party
Time: 9 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo.
Details: The Grout Museum and Black Hawk Astronomy Club will hold the star-gazing event. It is free and open to the public. Staff will be on hand to help point out constellations.
El Kahir Shrine Kruzers car show
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday.
Location: Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls.
Details: Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. Free entry to spectators. Food and refreshments available.
Miles for Mason run
Time: 10 a.m. Sunday.
Location: Pavilion, Young Street, Jesup.
Details: 5K run/walk, silent auction and children’s activities on behalf of 7-year-old Mason Gonzalez who has been diagnosed with Angelman Syndrdome, a rare neurological disorder. Proceeds will be donated to the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics to help find a cure.
Old Time Country Music
Time: 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Reading Park Bandstand, Clarksville.
Details: Bluegrass, old time country and gospel music will be featured. Bring a lawn chair.
Admission: Freewill donations.
