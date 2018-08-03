Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Grease

At a sleepover, the Pink Ladies enjoy Marty's story about her boyfriend who sends her gifts from Japan, in a scene from Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Grease,' which opens tonight in downtown Waterloo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Iowa Irish Fest

Time: 4 p.m. to midnight today, 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Downtown Waterloo.

Details: Music, activities and Highland games as part of the large Irish festival. For a complete schedule of events go to www.iowairishfest.com.

Waterloo Bucks vs. La Crosse

Time: 6:35 p.m. today.

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.

Waterloo Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. today.

Location: Eagle Lake, 100 Waterhawk Road, Evansdale.

Details: The Waterhawks are celebrating 60 years of show skiing in 2018. They will be taking the audience through the decades with their show this season.

Admission: Free; gate opens at 5 p.m. Bleacher seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a beach blanket for lakeside seating.

Bull riding

Time: 7 p.m. today.

Location: Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Details: Part of the Bremer County Fair.

NTPA Grand National Truck and Tractor Pull

Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.

Travis Tritt in concert

Time: 8 p.m. Sunday.

Location: Teachers Park, Independence.

Details: Country star to perform.

Tickets: www.udconcerts.com.

Waterloo Bucks vs. Thunder Bay

Time: 6:35 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.

Bob Bowling Golf for Hope

Time: 7:15 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. shotgun start.

Location: Beaver Hills Country Club.

Summer Cops N Kids Book Event

Time: 11:20 a.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Location: Galloway Park/Longfellow Elementary, respectively.

Details: Quota Club event. Volunteers will be there handing out books.

August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.

Details: Open-air concert.

Waterloo Bucks vs. Duluth

Time: 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.

