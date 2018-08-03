Iowa Irish Fest
Time: 4 p.m. to midnight today, 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Downtown Waterloo.
Details: Music, activities and Highland games as part of the large Irish festival. For a complete schedule of events go to www.iowairishfest.com.
Waterloo Bucks vs. La Crosse
Time: 6:35 p.m. today.
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
Waterloo Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. today.
Location: Eagle Lake, 100 Waterhawk Road, Evansdale.
Details: The Waterhawks are celebrating 60 years of show skiing in 2018. They will be taking the audience through the decades with their show this season.
Admission: Free; gate opens at 5 p.m. Bleacher seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a beach blanket for lakeside seating.
Bull riding
Time: 7 p.m. today.
Location: Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Details: Part of the Bremer County Fair.
NTPA Grand National Truck and Tractor Pull
Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Location: Bremer County Fairgrounds, Waverly.
Travis Tritt in concert
Time: 8 p.m. Sunday.
Location: Teachers Park, Independence.
Details: Country star to perform.
Tickets: www.udconcerts.com.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Thunder Bay
Time: 6:35 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
Bob Bowling Golf for Hope
Time: 7:15 a.m. or 1:15 p.m. shotgun start.
Location: Beaver Hills Country Club.
Summer Cops N Kids Book Event
Time: 11:20 a.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Location: Galloway Park/Longfellow Elementary, respectively.
Details: Quota Club event. Volunteers will be there handing out books.
August Ensemble/Cedar Falls Municipal Band
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Location: Overman Park, Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
Details: Open-air concert.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Duluth
Time: 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo.
