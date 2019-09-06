2019 Floyd Iowa Gospel Sing
- Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday
- Location: Floyd Community Center Park, Floyd
Friday’Loo
- Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo *note location change
- Details: Moved to the amphitheatre due to work being done on Lincoln Park. Music by Tim and the Trutones. It is city employee appreciation night.
- Admission: Free admission; food and beverages for purchase.
UNI volleyball vs. Creighton University
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Prevention education and free screenings for diabetic patients, their families and the community.
UNI volleyball vs. University of Southern California/University of Kentucky
- Time: 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m., respectively
- Details: Part of the UNI tournament
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI football vs. Southern Utah
- Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Details: The football season kicks off at home for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers
- Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
ARTapalooza
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Stroll the Parkade and look and purchase the artwork of local and area artists. Activities for children.
Admission: Free Waffle, sausage breakfast
- Time: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday
- Location: American Legion Post, Fairbank
- Details: The Fairbank Community Club is holding the fundraiser to benefit projects in
- Fairbank.
Celebration of Life Memorial
- Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: A remembrance for loved ones lost. A butterfly release will be noon.
Stone Soul Picnic
- Time: 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls
- Details: Fundraiser for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Enjoy local music artists.
National Cattle Congress sneak peek
- Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Arch Allies concert. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $5 gate entry to all. Concert is free
National Cattle Congress Expo
- Time: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 15
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Gates open daily at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight. Free entertainment with the gate admission.
Bill Engvall
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Well-known comedian headed to the GBPAC stage.
- Tickets: Prices start at $29; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.