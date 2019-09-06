{{featured_button_text}}

2019 Floyd Iowa Gospel Sing

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday
  • Location: Floyd Community Center Park, Floyd

Friday’Loo

  • Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo *note location change
  • Details: Moved to the amphitheatre due to work being done on Lincoln Park. Music by Tim and the Trutones. It is city employee appreciation night.
  • Admission: Free admission; food and beverages for purchase.

UNI volleyball vs. Creighton University

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. today
  • Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes

  • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: Prevention education and free screenings for diabetic patients, their families and the community.

UNI volleyball vs. University of Southern California/University of Kentucky

  • Time: 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m., respectively
  • Details: Part of the UNI tournament
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI football vs. Southern Utah

  • Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
  • Details: The football season kicks off at home for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers
  • Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

ARTapalooza

  • Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: Stroll the Parkade and look and purchase the artwork of local and area artists. Activities for children.

Admission: Free Waffle, sausage breakfast

  • Time: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday
  • Location: American Legion Post, Fairbank
  • Details: The Fairbank Community Club is holding the fundraiser to benefit projects in
  • Fairbank.

Celebration of Life Memorial

  • Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: A remembrance for loved ones lost. A butterfly release will be noon.

Stone Soul Picnic

  • Time: 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Gateway Park, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Fundraiser for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Enjoy local music artists.

National Cattle Congress sneak peek

  • Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
  • Details: Arch Allies concert. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $5 gate entry to all. Concert is free

National Cattle Congress Expo

  • Time: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 15
  • Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
  • Details: Gates open daily at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight. Free entertainment with the gate admission.

Bill Engvall

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Well-known comedian headed to the GBPAC stage.
  • Tickets: Prices start at $29; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

