RiverLoop Rhythms
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Galactic Cowboy Orchestra (bluegrass/rock/jazz fusion). This is the last RiverLoop Rhythms of the season.
Admission: Free, with food and beverages available for purchase.
UNI soccer vs. South Dakota State
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Museum Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: Grout Museum District, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: The Grout Museum District will be accepting Museum Day Live tickets as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity.
Friends of the Library book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Details: All proceeds benefit library events and programming. The book sale will be located in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library.
Great Depression program
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: In conjunction with the museum’s current Temperance & Turmoil exhibit, step back in time and experience life during the Great Depression. Build “Hoovervilles” out of basic materials and learn the origin of the name. Make dolls out of scrap fabric. Learn basic sewing skills you can use to patch your clothes and brush up on how you can “use it up, wear it out, or do without.”
Admission: $12 for adults and $6 for veterans and children ages 4-13.
Pet treat tasting event
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Tractor Supply Co., 4040 University Ave., Waterloo
Details: Pets will have a chance to sample a variety of pet treats.
Craft & Vendor Show
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Crossroads Center Mall, Waterloo
Details: 25 vendors and crafters will have booths with a large variety of items available.
Octoberfest 3.0
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., Waterloo
Details: Beer, food, games, live music performed by Isaac Smith, and a visit from baby goats, Sonny & Ettie, of Three Pines Farm.
Fall Harvest Festival
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: This year’s theme is “Life at the Arboretum.” The event draws thousands of visitors for the weekend, which features activities for children, including a petting zoo. Scarecrows made by the public will be on display. There will also be tractor rides, food and market vendors and a Sunday-only classic car show.
Admission: $5 for adults and free for children ages 13 and under.
UNI football vs. Idaho State
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The symphony opens its 90th anniversary season with “From Havana to the Arabian Nights.” Special guest is Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera, internationally acclaimed Cuban classical and contemporary pianist, performing George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Tickets: Go to wcfsymphony.com or call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Star Pa
rty
Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.
Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.
Admission: Free
Organ performance
Time: 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Wartburg Chapel, Waverly
Details: Internationally recognized organist Erik Suter will perform a special concert. He will feature the music from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dietrich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach and others.
Comedian Lewis Black
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
German history program
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver
Details: The Denver Geneology and History Club will host speaker Kelly Loa, director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, for a history talk.
Admission: Free; pre-registration helps the library plan for seating and refreshments, kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.
National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo (the Rose Garden).
Details: The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program is putting on the event. There will be a guest speaker and a time to allow others to speak. There will be a tree planting.
