RiverLoop Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Galactic Cowboy Orchestra (bluegrass/rock/jazz fusion). This is the last RiverLoop Rhythms of the season.

Admission: Free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

UNI soccer vs. South Dakota State

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Museum Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: Grout Museum District, 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: The Grout Museum District will be accepting Museum Day Live tickets as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity.

Friends of the Library book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

Details: All proceeds benefit library events and programming. The book sale will be located in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library.

Great Depression program

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo

Details: In conjunction with the museum’s current Temperance & Turmoil exhibit, step back in time and experience life during the Great Depression. Build “Hoovervilles” out of basic materials and learn the origin of the name. Make dolls out of scrap fabric. Learn basic sewing skills you can use to patch your clothes and brush up on how you can “use it up, wear it out, or do without.”

Admission: $12 for adults and $6 for veterans and children ages 4-13.

Pet treat tasting event

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Tractor Supply Co., 4040 University Ave., Waterloo

Details: Pets will have a chance to sample a variety of pet treats.

Craft & Vendor Show

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: Crossroads Center Mall, Waterloo

Details: 25 vendors and crafters will have booths with a large variety of items available.

Octoberfest 3.0

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., Waterloo

Details: Beer, food, games, live music performed by Isaac Smith, and a visit from baby goats, Sonny & Ettie, of Three Pines Farm.

Fall Harvest Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: This year’s theme is “Life at the Arboretum.” The event draws thousands of visitors for the weekend, which features activities for children, including a petting zoo. Scarecrows made by the public will be on display. There will also be tractor rides, food and market vendors and a Sunday-only classic car show.

Admission: $5 for adults and free for children ages 13 and under.

UNI football vs. Idaho State

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: For tickets, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The symphony opens its 90th anniversary season with “From Havana to the Arabian Nights.” Special guest is Ignacio “Nachito” Herrera, internationally acclaimed Cuban classical and contemporary pianist, performing George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Tickets: Go to wcfsymphony.com or call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Star Pa

rty

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo.

Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.

Admission: Free

Organ performance

Time: 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Wartburg Chapel, Waverly

Details: Internationally recognized organist Erik Suter will perform a special concert. He will feature the music from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dietrich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach and others.

Comedian Lewis Black

Time: 7 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

German history program

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver

Details: The Denver Geneology and History Club will host speaker Kelly Loa, director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, for a history talk.

Admission: Free; pre-registration helps the library plan for seating and refreshments, kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us.

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo (the Rose Garden).

Details: The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program is putting on the event. There will be a guest speaker and a time to allow others to speak. There will be a tree planting.

