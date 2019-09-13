Friends of Western Home Communities breakfast
- Time: 7 to 10 a.m. today
- Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls
- Details: Volunteers will serve scrambled eggs, ham, potatoes and mini cinnamon rolls, along with coffee and juice. Proceeds support projects that enhance the lives of residents.
- Tickets: $7, available at the door.
National Cattle Congress Expo
- Time: Today through Sunday
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 250 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Gates open daily at 9 a.m. and closes at midnight. Free entertainment with the gate admission.
Bach's Lunch organ series recital
- Time: 12:30 p.m. today
- Location: Wartburg Chapel, Waverly
- Details: Karen Black, Wartburg College's Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor of Organ, will perform.
Oran Craft Show
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Oran School Event Center, Oran
- Details: The second annual craft show. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass, toys, games and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes.
Christian concert
- Time: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Three concerts for one price. At 4 p.m. is The Farm Hands Bluegrass, at 6 p.m. is Hear by Faith and 7:30 p.m. is Higher Power Quartet. Concessions are available. For more information, go to www.riverviewministries.com.
Get Smart Trivia Night
- Time: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: The Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn brings the self-proclaimed "best trivia night ever" to the stage. Get Smart is no ordinary trivia night; it calls upon your wit, your powers of observation and your overall knowledge of the "I don't know why I know this" kind. Complimentary food and beverages.
- Cost: Tables of six, $500; go to www.unitix.uni.edu
The Prisoner of Second Avenue
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
- Details: A staged reading, directed by J'Kalein Madison, starring Gary Kroeger, Kristin Teig Torres, William G. Dawson, Jean Carlisle, Julie Petersen, Fran Guild. The show earned three Tony Award nominations and was made into a 1975 movie with Jack Lemon and Anne Bancroft. This Neil Simon comedy addresses the escalating problems of a middle-aged, high-end Manhattan executive when his company folds and he is out of a job. Noisy neighbors, his plants being killed by air pollution, a robbery, and his psychiatrist dying with an irretrievable $23,000 of his money only add to the mix. Engaging repartee as he and his wife try to solve their problems and the familiarity of coping with the dynamics of life make for an honest and amusing look into the human condition.
- Tickets: $10; to order call 277-5283, or buy one hour prior to the shows.
Cowboy Breakfast
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Brandon Area Community Center, Brandon
- Details: A cowboy breakfast is cooked outside over open fires. All proceeds go to the community center fund.
El Kahir KruZers 29th annual car, bike & truck show
- Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls
- Details: Registration is 9 a.m. to noon with voting beginning at noon and awards handed out at 3 p.m.
UNI soccer vs. North Dakota State
- Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway, Waterloo
Bluegrass, old time country, and gospel music
- Time: 5:30 p.m. Sunday
- Location Reading Park, Clarksville
- Details: Bluegrass, old time country, and gospel music will be featured with the Beaver Creek Band. Grab your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of music. Food will be available served by the CHS After-Prom parents. Admission is a free-will donation. The park is located adjacent to the public library, near downtown Clarksville. The street between the public library and the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.
We Will Rock You
- Time: 7 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: The musical by Queen and Ben Elton, with 24 of Queen's biggest hits.
- Tickets: Prices start at $39; to order go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Constitution Day speaker
- Time: 7 p.m. Monday
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Nikole Hannah-Jones will deliver the 2019 Constitution Day address. She is a Waterloo native who covers racial injustice for the New York Times Magazine.
