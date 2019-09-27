{{featured_button_text}}
051019kw-antons-garden-03

Anton's Garden in downtown Cedar Falls will be the center of a new Iowa Oktoberfest event today and Saturday in Waterloo.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Mental Health Awareness Breakfast

Time: 7:30 to 9 a.m. today.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls.

Details: Joan Becker, national speaker and author of “Sentenced to Life: Mental Illness Tragedy and Transformation,” will speak.

Waverly Oktoberfest

Time: 4 to 11:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Location: Kohlmann Park, Bremer Avenue and First St. N.W., Waverly.

Details: Family-friendly event features live music, food and beverage garden, including Iowa craft beers and games.

Iowa Oktoberfest

Time: 6 p.m. to midnight today and all day Saturday.

Location: Downtown Waterloo, Anton’s Beer Garden, East Fourth and Sycamore streets.

Details: Festival celebrating German heritage, music and food, including a polka party, live music, four beer and food gardens and contests. For more information, go to www.iowaoktoberfest.com.

UNI volleyball

Time: 6 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.

Tickers: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Details: Games vs. University of Evansville/Indiana State University.

Scholarship Benefit Concert

Time: 6:45 to 10:30 p.m. today.

Location: Concert raises scholarship funds for exceptionally talented UNI music students and students in need.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

2019 Pear Fair

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Location: College Hill, corner of College and 22nd streets, Cedar Falls.

Details: Thirty-plus local and regional indie handmade craft and design vendors will be on hand.

UNI soccer

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

Details: Game vs. Illinois State.

Halloween Hikes

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Oct. 4.

Location: Hartman Reserve, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls.

Details: Guided, non-scary walks on a candle-lit Hartman trail. Costumed actors give short performances along the way to help guests of all ages learn about nature. They start at 6 p.m. and leave every 15 minutes through the 7:30 p.m. hike. Tickets sold in advance only; no cost for children ages 2 and under. To get a ticket, call 277-2187 or go to the Hartman Interpretive building.

