Halloween at Heartland Farms
- Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday
- Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
- Details: Family fun for all. Haunted house, hayrides, bouncys, animals, slides including a Treehouse Slide, corn box, and a huge assortment of pumpkins.
YWCA fundraiser
- Time: 6:30 to 10 p.m. today
- Location: National Cattle Congress pavilion, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Annual fall fundraiser with a circus focus.
- Tickets: $40 per person.
Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
- Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Nov. 1-3)
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production, described as "light-hearted escapism." There are 30 cast members and the show is directed by WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt.
- Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students. The show is recommended for those 14 and older. For tickets, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
One in the Chamber
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also Nov. 2-3)
- Location: Bertha Martin Theatre at the Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
- Details: Theatre UNI production directed by Steve Taft.
- Tickets: $20 for adults; $12 for UNI faculty/staff; free for UNI students with UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location.
Spotlight Series: UNI Singers and Concert Chorale
- Time: 7:30 p.m. today
- Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
- Details: Concert Chorale, a group with a rich tradition of excellence, will offer a shared fall concert with the UNI Singers, our largest mixed-voice choir at UNI. Conductors John Len Wiles and Amy Kotsonis will lead the choirs in a performance that you don't want to miss! This event is ticketed. For tickets, call 319-273-4TIX.
Downtown Trick or Treat Waterloo
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Location: Downtown Waterloo
- Details: Begin the hunt for candy at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market. Then visit downtown businesses and the Black's Building haunted house.
UNI soccer vs. Evansville
- Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo
Oktoberfest meal
- Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar Falls
- Details: The church will host a Oktoberfest German dinner.
- Cost Advance tickets are $10 for adults; $15 at the door.
Trick or Cache event
- Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Fontana Nature Cehnter, 1883 125th St., Hazleton
- Details: Families can learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasurers. Afterward there will be a fire with s'mores and hot chocolate.
- Cost: $5 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com
UNI women's basketball vs. Upper Iowa (exhibition game)
- Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
- Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Trick, Treat and the Search for the Great Pumpkin
- Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Celebrate Halloween by searching for the Great Pumpkin. Tours will begin every 15 minutes with skits written and performed by Black Hawk Children's Theatre. Colorful refreshments and art activities will be "pumpkin-ized" to keep little hands entertained after the tour. Reservations are required.
- Cost $3 for members; $5 for nonmembers.
Halloween Hike
- Time: 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Ingawanis Woodland, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., Janesville
- Details: Bremer County Conservation hosts the event. This is a fun evening in the woods. You will follow a luminary-lit trail where you will be greeted by a badger, bald-faced hornet, red squirrel, bluejay and a red-winged blackbird. There is a limit of 25 people per hike.
- Cost: Suggested $3 donation per person. To reserve a spot, send an email to naturalist@co.bremer.ia.us or call Heather Gamm at (319) 231-9640.
An Evening of Improv - For Adults
- Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
- Details: This is a fun evening that gives you a chance to get on your feet and think quickly. It's not a performance but a chance for folks to build scenes together.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
- Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday
- Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
- Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
- Cost: $6 for parents/guardians; toddlers are free, as are museum members.
Trick or Treat in the District
- Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Bring your little ones in costume for trick or treating with merchants.
Pete's Halls of Horror
- Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Upper Iowa University's Fayette Campus, Colgrove-Walker Hall
- Details: The 2019 event includes more than 20 scare stations along a new route inside the hall. The line into Pete's Halls of Horror will form along Washington Street at Peacock Plaza. Visitors will exit near Parker-Fox Hall where the UIU Alumni Office will hold a reception. Parents and guardians are reminded that children of all ages should be prepared to be scared; the event may not be suitable for younger children.
