Northern Iowa Bach Cantata Series Performance
Time: 12:15 p.m. today
Location: McElroy Lobby, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Members of the UNI Cantorei, Wind Symphony and Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra will collaborate under the direction of conductor John Len Wiles.
Admission: Free
Tales from the Bayou: An Evening with Donney Rose
Time: 5 p.m. today
Location: Room 040, Lang Hall, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
Details: Donney Rose will perform an excerpt of his forthcoming multimedia spoken word project titled “The American Audit.” Mature language and situations.
UnityPoint Hops for Hospice
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Allen College, Winter Hall
Details: This event will support the G.I.F.T. Fund, Giving it Forward Together used to help create joyous memories for patients and their families. Music by the Brazillian 2Wins. For tickets, go to https://www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/hops-for-hospice.aspx
Halloween Hikes
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Hartman Reserve, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Halloween Hikes are guided, non-scary walks on a candle-lit Hartman trail. Costumed actors give short performances beginning at 6 p.m. and leaving every 15 minutes until 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets only; free for children 2 and under. For tickets, call 277-2187 or go to the Hartman Interpretive building.
‘AMADEUS’ by Peter Shaffer
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, and Oct. 12-13.
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: The show focuses on a rivalry between 19th century composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Oscar and Tony award-winning story probes the effects of ambition, greed and guilt.
Tickets: Call 277-5283
Classic Tractor’s 18th annual Fall Ride
Time: 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Wadena City Park
Details: The ride goes from Wadena to Volga to Mederville with lunch in Elkader and then back to Wadena. Those without a tractor can ride in a 20-passenger covered shuttle.
Finnick’s Funds 3rd Annual Fair
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Location: Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville
Details: There will be more than 40 booths set up. All proceeds benefit The Sing Me to Heaven Foundation, dedicated to helping families with funeral costs for children (ages 0-18).
Wing feed
Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Location: Jesup Golf & Country Club, 530 North St., Jesup
Details: The Jesup Fire Department is sponsoring the all-you-can-eat chicken wing dinner with fries and dessert for $12. A cash bar is provided. Proceeds support the Jesup Fire Association.
UNI football vs. Youngstown State
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4940 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Peter Mayer in concert
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday (reception starts at 6 p.m.)
Location: Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: Minnesota’s Peter Mayer work has been featured in song books, church hymnals and folk radio playlists across the country. The fundraiser kicks off the CVUU building accessibility project. Suggested donation is $20; go to cedarvalleyuu.org for more information.
Wartburg College Symphonic Band
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Conducted by Scott Muntefering, the band will perform such pieces as “Cakewalk” by Hershy Kay and selections from “The Danserye.”
Admission: Free
Interfaith potluck supper
Time: 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: ThreeHouse, 2242 College St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Valley residents of all religious backgrounds can engage with UNI students. Bring a vegetarian dish to share.
Maximilian Hornung
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: He is considered one of the greatest cellists of his generation.
Tickets: Prices start at $44. To order, call 273-4940 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Laura Bush lecture
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday (this event is a sell-out)
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: UNI is hosting the former First Lady as part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.
Ask the Psychiatrist
Time: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday
Location: First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: An event as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. Dr. Ann Rathe will answer mental health questions.
Cedar Falls mayoral, council debate
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Location: Maucker Union, University Room, UNI
Details: UNI student government is partnering with Women of Action and Cedar Valley Activate to host the event. Moderators will be Ron Steele of KWWL and Nancy Newhoff, editor of the Courier.
Remembering Vietnam Heroes
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)
Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo
Details: The museum and Cedar Valley Honor Flight are hosting “Honoring Black Hawk County’s Fallen: Remembering Vietnam Heroes.” There will be a screening of local Vietnam veteran Jim Hamlyn’s documentary, “A Bad Deal: My Vietnam War Story.”
Breast Cancer Fundraiser
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Location: Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo
Details: The Waterloo Women’s Swimming and Diving Team is hosting its first annual Pink Swim Meet/Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. It will feature a live band and bake sale.
“Pronoun” by Evan Placey at UNI Interpreters Theatre
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: Room 040, Lang Hall, UNI
Details: “Pronoun” is a romantic-comedy and an exploration of identity and relationships. Mature themes.
Admission: free
