{{featured_button_text}}

Halloween at Heartland Farms

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Details: Family fun for all. Haunted house, hayrides, bouncys, animals, slides including a Treehouse Slide, corn box and a huge assortment of pumpkins.

Waterloo Lions Club book sale

Time: 10 a.m. today through Sunday

Location: Crossroads Center, Waterloo

Details: Tables of books set up by At Home and Kay Jewelry. It will be open during mall hours. Proceeds provide funds for many Lions-sponsored services.

UNI volleyball vs. Drake University

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Faith’s Journey Christian Concert

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: Faith’s Journey is a traditional gospel music ministry singing more than 120 dates a year for the past seven years. The group is comprised of Jonathan Edwards, MC and baritone, his wife, Deana Edwards, soprano, Josh Adams, tenor, and Lee Hendrix on keys.

Tickets: Love offering

Spotlight Series Concert: Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Howl O’Ween Pet Parade & Pet Costume Contest

Time: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Location: downtown Cedar Falls

Fashion Show Fundraiser

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly Country Club, 705 Eighth St. SW, Waverly

Details: Fundraiser for The Larrabee Center.

Admission: $5; tickets available at the door.

UNI football vs. South Dakota

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: This is Family Weekend.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Barking Book Buddies

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo

Details: Children ages 6 through 12 have the opportunity to read aloud to a shelter dog. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org. Future sessions are scheduled for Nov. 3, Dec. 1, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3.

American Girl Live

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: Stage production featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences.

Tickets: Prices start at $25. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

14th annual Salute To Women

Time: 4:30 Tuesday

Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls

Details: An event for women to take time out of their busy schedules and enjoy shopping followed by dinner with a keynote address by Aaron Thomas.

Tickets: $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Argus Quartet

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: Dynamic young ensemble that won first prize at both the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition and the 2017 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition.

Tickets: Prices start at $44; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Free Mammo Night

Time: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center

Details: MercyOne is providing an opportunity for women to receive free mammograms. The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Appointments must be made by calling 292-2225.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments