Halloween at Heartland Farms
Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo
Details: Family fun for all. Haunted house, hayrides, bouncys, animals, slides including a Treehouse Slide, corn box and a huge assortment of pumpkins.
Waterloo Lions Club book sale
Time: 10 a.m. today through Sunday
Location: Crossroads Center, Waterloo
Details: Tables of books set up by At Home and Kay Jewelry. It will be open during mall hours. Proceeds provide funds for many Lions-sponsored services.
UNI volleyball vs. Drake University
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Faith’s Journey Christian Concert
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls
Details: Faith’s Journey is a traditional gospel music ministry singing more than 120 dates a year for the past seven years. The group is comprised of Jonathan Edwards, MC and baritone, his wife, Deana Edwards, soprano, Josh Adams, tenor, and Lee Hendrix on keys.
Tickets: Love offering
Spotlight Series Concert: Northern Iowa Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Howl O’Ween Pet Parade & Pet Costume Contest
Time: 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Location: downtown Cedar Falls
Fashion Show Fundraiser
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Country Club, 705 Eighth St. SW, Waverly
Details: Fundraiser for The Larrabee Center.
Admission: $5; tickets available at the door.
You have free articles remaining.
UNI football vs. South Dakota
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: This is Family Weekend.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Barking Book Buddies
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Bend Humane Society adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo
Details: Children ages 6 through 12 have the opportunity to read aloud to a shelter dog. Online registration is at www.cedarbendhumane.org. Future sessions are scheduled for Nov. 3, Dec. 1, Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3.
American Girl Live
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: Stage production featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences.
Tickets: Prices start at $25. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
14th annual Salute To Women
Time: 4:30 Tuesday
Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls
Details: An event for women to take time out of their busy schedules and enjoy shopping followed by dinner with a keynote address by Aaron Thomas.
Tickets: $35 in advance or $40 at the door.
Argus Quartet
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: Dynamic young ensemble that won first prize at both the 2017 Concert Artists Guild Competition and the 2017 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition.
Tickets: Prices start at $44; to order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Free Mammo Night
Time: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday
Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
Details: MercyOne is providing an opportunity for women to receive free mammograms. The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Appointments must be made by calling 292-2225.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.