Economic Inclusion Conference

Time: Today

Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls

Details: Iowa native Joe Gerstandt is the featured speaker.

Northeast Iowa Artists’ Studio Tour

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today

Location: A group will leave from the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls, to take the self-guided Northeast Iowa Artists’ Studio. Prergistration for the Hearst group is required.

Details: The 22nd annual NEI Artists’ Studio Tour takes place today, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Decorah area. There is no admission fee. Download a map of locations and participating artists at www.iowaarttour.com

Halloween at Heartland Farms

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Sunday

Location: 5111 Osage Road, Waterloo

Details: Family fun for all. Haunted house, hayrides, bouncys, animals, slides including a treehouse slide, corn box and a huge assortment of pumpkins.

UNI soccer vs. Indiana State

Time: 1 p.m. today

Location: Cedar Valley Youth Soccer Complex, West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo

UNI volleyball vs. Bradley University/Illinois State University

Time: 6 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday, respectively

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4748 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Vertigo 2019

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: This series features the work of artists who will expand the traditional definition of art using sound, video and the human body. Tonight’s featured artist is Jose Villalobos.

Spotlight Series Concert: UNI Jazz Band One and Jazz Band Two

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Russell Hall, UNI campus, Cedar Falls

Splash of Color walk

Time: 8 a.m. Saturday

Location: Sullivan Park, Waterloo

Details: This annual event supports programs and services for women of color going through breast cancer treatment.

LitCon 2019

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.

Details: LitCon is a celebration of all things pop culture and bookish, a library mini-con for all ages. There will be crafts, activities and a costume contest.

Holiday Gifts & Craft Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo

Details: Second annual craft show focused on handcrafted items, holiday gifts, arts and crafts. Items will include art, children clothing, Christmas gifts, indoor/outdoor decor, candles and custom glassware.

Cost: Freewill donation

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony concert: Wonderful Winds

Time: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Brown Derby, 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo

Tickets: Call (319) 273-3373 or go to https://wcfsymphony.org

Legacy Five Christian concert

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverview Conference Center, 429 N. Division St., Cedar Falls

Details: Legacy Five offers rich four- and five-part harmony masterfully weaving together unique and versatile talents.

Tickets: $20 for general admission; to order go to https://riverviewministries.com/concertsevents

Amadeus by Peter Shaffer

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: The show focuses on a rivalry between 19th century composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Oscar and Tony award-winning story probes the effects of ambition, greed and guilt.

Tickets: Call 277-5283

Wartburg Community Symphony

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Neumann Auditorium, Wartburg College, Waverly

Details: The symphony, under the direction of Samuel Stapleton, will show there’s “No Place Like Home” when it takes the stage. An opening night reception will precede the concert.

Tickets: call (319) 352-8691 or go to www.wartburg.edu/symphony.

Star Party

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo

Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at starts and planets.

Cemetery Walk Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Greenwood Cemetery, 404 N. College St., Cedar Falls

Details: Gather to hear the stories of Cedar Falls citizens who were involved with parks and recreation. $5 donation suggested.

Women in Politics Benefit

Time: 6 p.m. social; dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: Keynote speaker is Jennifer Jacobs, journalist and national political reporter covering the White House for Bloomberg News. Proceeds from the event benefit the Women in Politics Scholarship.

