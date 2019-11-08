UNI Cantorei
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Great Reading Room, Seerley Hall, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: The UNI Cantorei will present a fall concert, under the direction of conductor John Len Wiles. This event is free and open to the public.
The Des Moines Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Center for Faith and Life Main Hall, Luther College, Decorah
Details: The program will feature Jon Kimura Parker, world-renowned Canadian pianist, and include pieces including the iconic Piano Concerto in A Minor by the Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg and Symphony No. 8 in G Major by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, the adopted son of Spillville.
Tickets: Call (563)387-1357 or go to www.tickets.luther.edu.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: McCaskey Lyceum, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform the show. It follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who is exceptional at math but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog with a garden fork, he launches his own investigation that takes him on a journey that upends his world.
Tickets; $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for students with a Wartburg ID.
UNITUBA Ensembles Concert
Time: 8 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Featuring students from the UNI tuba and euphonium studio, the UNITUBA Ensembles will offer a fall recital. This event is free and open to the public.
UNI Panther Band Day
Time: All day Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Panther Band Day is ideal for entire marching bands or individual high school band students in grades 9-12. The goal is to create an outstanding, positive and friendly musical and social experience for high school band students.
Holiday Arts Festival
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: This two-day fine arts festival falls at the perfect time to kick off the holiday shopping season. Original works by the finest Midwest artists working in mixed media, jewelry, glass, metal, ceramics, photography, wood, fiber and more will be available for purchase.
Admission: Free
Wartburg College Symphonic Band Concert
Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock
Details: The concert will feature the Turkey Valley High School Band conducted by Melissa Meyer, and well as the college band.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission: Free, but a freewill offering will be sought with proceeds going to Retrieving Freedom.
UNI football vs. Indiana State
Time: 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Metropolitan Chorale celebrates 65 years
Time: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: The oldest established choral group in the Cedar Valley celebrates 65 years of singing together. The program will feature Fauré’s Requiem and “I Dream a World” by Nancy Cobb Hill, (65th anniversary commissioned work). The chorale will be joined by alumni to open the concert with works by Mozart, Thomas and Walker.
Admission: $15
Star Party
Time: 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo
Details: Observe the Transit of Mercury through the telescope.
UNI Symphonic Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: Under the direction of UNI School of Music professor and conductor Justin Mertz, the UNI Symphonic Band will present a fall concert. This event is free and open to the public.
UNI men’s basketball vs. CSU Bakersfield
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Iowa High School football playoffs semi-finals
Time: Thursday 9 a.m. (eight player), noon (eight player), 5:30 p.m. (Class 3A), 8:30 p.m. (Class 3A)
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: Games also Nov. 15-16
German journalist to speak
Time: 4:45 p.m. Thursday
Location: McCaskey Lyceum, Wartburg College, Waverly
Details: Alexandra von Nahman, a German political journalist, will be the featured speaker at Wartburg’s annual Kleinfeld Lecture in German history.
Admission: Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.