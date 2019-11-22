{{featured_button_text}}

Festival of Trees Gallery

Time: 9 am. to 8:30 p.m. today (closed 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a private event); 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: View the nearly 30 trees and displays of wreaths, table settings and creches

Admission: Free

Iowa High School football playoffs finals

Time: Friday 10 a.m. (Class 1A), 1 p.m. (Class 2A), 7 p.m. (Class 4A)

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: State championship football in the Dome

Let Your Light Shine fashion show and luncheon

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: Part of Festival of Trees. Holiday fashions will be modeled from Oh So In Boutique and Palace Clothiers, both in Waterloo. A three-course luncheon will be prepared by University of Northern Iowa.

Cost: $40

UNI volleyball vs. Loyola University Chicago/Valparaiso University

Time: 6 p.m. Friday/7 p.m. Saturday, respectively

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

The Nutcracker

Time: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: A family Christmas classic. Start your holidays off right with a classic tale of adventure, fantasy and dance. More than 100 dancers from across Northeast Iowa will perform alongside the professional dancers of the Minnesota Ballet.

Tickets: Prices start at $19. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Nobuntu

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah

Details: The Center Stages Series brings Nobuntu to campus. Nobuntu is a lively a capella quintet from Zimbabwe. This all-female group relies on their rich voices, authentic dance and minimal use of traditional Zimbabwean instruments.

Tickets: (563) 387-1357 or go to www.tickets.luther.edu

Cabaret

Time: 7:30 p.m. today (shows also Dec. 4-8)

Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.

Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Part of Festival of Trees.

UNI football vs. Western Illinois

Time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: The last regular season game

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Different Drummers Wake, Jam & Food Bank Benefit

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Location: Narey’s 19th Hole, Waterloo

Details: It will feature seven bands, silent auction and raffle.

Admission: Non-perishable food and/or monetary donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

UNI wrestling vs. Nebraska

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate or call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI women’s basketball vs. Northwest Missouri State

Time: 3 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Sumner Lights in the Park

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Jan. 1

Location: City of Sumner City Park

Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner

Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner

Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday

Location: UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Free Thanksgiving meal for the community

Thanksgiving at Salvation Army

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday

Location: 89 Franklin St., Waterloo

Details: Thanksgiving turkey meal will be served at no cost to the community.

