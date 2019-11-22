Festival of Trees Gallery
Time: 9 am. to 8:30 p.m. today (closed 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a private event); 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: View the nearly 30 trees and displays of wreaths, table settings and creches
Admission: Free
Iowa High School football playoffs finals
Time: Friday 10 a.m. (Class 1A), 1 p.m. (Class 2A), 7 p.m. (Class 4A)
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: State championship football in the Dome
Let Your Light Shine fashion show and luncheon
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: Part of Festival of Trees. Holiday fashions will be modeled from Oh So In Boutique and Palace Clothiers, both in Waterloo. A three-course luncheon will be prepared by University of Northern Iowa.
Cost: $40
UNI volleyball vs. Loyola University Chicago/Valparaiso University
Time: 6 p.m. Friday/7 p.m. Saturday, respectively
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
The Nutcracker
Time: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: A family Christmas classic. Start your holidays off right with a classic tale of adventure, fantasy and dance. More than 100 dancers from across Northeast Iowa will perform alongside the professional dancers of the Minnesota Ballet.
Tickets: Prices start at $19. To order, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Nobuntu
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah
Details: The Center Stages Series brings Nobuntu to campus. Nobuntu is a lively a capella quintet from Zimbabwe. This all-female group relies on their rich voices, authentic dance and minimal use of traditional Zimbabwean instruments.
Tickets: (563) 387-1357 or go to www.tickets.luther.edu
Cabaret
Time: 7:30 p.m. today (shows also Dec. 4-8)
Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.
Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.
Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Part of Festival of Trees.
UNI football vs. Western Illinois
Time: 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: The last regular season game
Different Drummers Wake, Jam & Food Bank Benefit
Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday
Location: Narey’s 19th Hole, Waterloo
Details: It will feature seven bands, silent auction and raffle.
Admission: Non-perishable food and/or monetary donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
UNI wrestling vs. Nebraska
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Location: West Gym, UNI campus, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate or call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI women’s basketball vs. Northwest Missouri State
Time: 3 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Sumner Lights in the Park
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Jan. 1
Location: City of Sumner City Park
Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner
Mike and Leona Adams Thanksgiving Dinner
Time: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday
Location: UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Free Thanksgiving meal for the community
Thanksgiving at Salvation Army
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
Location: 89 Franklin St., Waterloo
Details: Thanksgiving turkey meal will be served at no cost to the community.
