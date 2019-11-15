{{featured_button_text}}
101719bp-uni-mens-basketball-media-day-6

There are three opportunities to watch the UNI men's basketball team in the coming week.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

Iowa High School football playoffs semi-finals

Time: Friday 10 a.m. (Class A), 1 p.m. (Class A), 4 p.m. (Class 4A), 7 p.m. (Class 4A)

Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Details: More games are Saturday

UNI Children’s Choir Concert

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The UNI Children’s Choir, directed by Michelle Swanson, will offer their winter concert. This event is free and open to the public.

Friends of Western Home Communities holiday sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls

Details: Handmade items for sale. All proceeds support projects that enhance the lives of Western Home Communities residents.

Iowa High School football playoffs semi-finals

Time: Saturday 10 a.m. (Class 1A) and 1 p.m. (Class 1A); 4 p.m. (Class 2A) and 7 p.m. (Class 2A)

Location: UNI-Dome

Raise the Roof craft and vendor fair

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly

Details: More than 25 vendors, including crafters and home-based business owners, will have items available for purchase. All vendor fees go directly to LZ Phoenix, Iowa’s only transitional shelter that caters to active duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reserves, veterans, their families, and their pets. Other fundraising activities during the event, including a Christmas ornament lottery, a raffle for a $400 gift certificate to Great Wolf Lodge, a bake sale and lunch, also directly benefit the organization.

Admission: Free

Weavers and Spinners Open House and Sale

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: 3257 W. Fourth St., Waterloo

Details: Handcrafted items will be available: rugs, scarves, mittens, hats, purses and more. Locally produced yarn and fiber will be for sale. Featured will be Blue Heron Knittery of Decorah and fiber artist Karen DeVries of rural Parkersburg. Members will demonstrate various arts and share information about classes.

UNI men’s basketball vs. University of Northern Colorado

Time: Noon Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Game is part of the Cancun Challenge

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UNI women’s basketball vs. University of Iowa

Time: 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UnityPoint Health-Allen birthing center open house

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Location: UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo

Details: The event is to show off the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s birthing center.

Festival of Trees

Time: Festival Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Details: The 31st annual MercyOne Festival of Trees begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 24. Festival Night costs $20 per person. Most activities take place at GBPAC. For a complete listing of events and registration info, including the Gallery of Trees, Holiday Brunch, Veterans Holiday Breakfast, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale, Santa’s Workshop, Fashion Show & Luncheon and Teddy Bear Tea, visit www.MercyOne.org/festivaloftrees, or call 268-3161.

UNI men’s basketball vs. University of Tennessee at Martin

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Game is part of the Cancun Challenge

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

UNI men’s basketball vs. Cornell College

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

