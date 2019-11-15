Iowa High School football playoffs semi-finals
Time: Friday 10 a.m. (Class A), 1 p.m. (Class A), 4 p.m. (Class 4A), 7 p.m. (Class 4A)
Location: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Details: More games are Saturday
UNI Children’s Choir Concert
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The UNI Children’s Choir, directed by Michelle Swanson, will offer their winter concert. This event is free and open to the public.
Friends of Western Home Communities holiday sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls
Details: Handmade items for sale. All proceeds support projects that enhance the lives of Western Home Communities residents.
Iowa High School football playoffs semi-finals
Time: Saturday 10 a.m. (Class 1A) and 1 p.m. (Class 1A); 4 p.m. (Class 2A) and 7 p.m. (Class 2A)
Location: UNI-Dome
Raise the Roof craft and vendor fair
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly
Details: More than 25 vendors, including crafters and home-based business owners, will have items available for purchase. All vendor fees go directly to LZ Phoenix, Iowa’s only transitional shelter that caters to active duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reserves, veterans, their families, and their pets. Other fundraising activities during the event, including a Christmas ornament lottery, a raffle for a $400 gift certificate to Great Wolf Lodge, a bake sale and lunch, also directly benefit the organization.
Admission: Free
Weavers and Spinners Open House and Sale
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: 3257 W. Fourth St., Waterloo
Details: Handcrafted items will be available: rugs, scarves, mittens, hats, purses and more. Locally produced yarn and fiber will be for sale. Featured will be Blue Heron Knittery of Decorah and fiber artist Karen DeVries of rural Parkersburg. Members will demonstrate various arts and share information about classes.
UNI men’s basketball vs. University of Northern Colorado
You have free articles remaining.
Time: Noon Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Game is part of the Cancun Challenge
UNI women’s basketball vs. University of Iowa
Time: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls.
UnityPoint Health-Allen birthing center open house
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Location: UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo
Details: The event is to show off the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s birthing center.
Festival of Trees
Time: Festival Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Details: The 31st annual MercyOne Festival of Trees begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 24. Festival Night costs $20 per person. Most activities take place at GBPAC. For a complete listing of events and registration info, including the Gallery of Trees, Holiday Brunch, Veterans Holiday Breakfast, Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen Bake Sale, Santa’s Workshop, Fashion Show & Luncheon and Teddy Bear Tea, visit www.MercyOne.org/festivaloftrees, or call 268-3161.
UNI men’s basketball vs. University of Tennessee at Martin
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Game is part of the Cancun Challenge
UNI men’s basketball vs. Cornell College
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.