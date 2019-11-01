{{featured_button_text}}
wcp-best-little-1.jpg

In a scene from WCP's 'Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,' opening Oct. 25, Miss Mona (Kristin Teig Torres, center) is surrounded by her working girls, clockwise from left, Manda Slessor, Karen Engels, Sam Cota, Jordan Thomas, Ana Hanisch and Christine Dornbusch.

 WCP COURTESY PHOTO

Northern Iowa Bach Cantata Series Performance

Time: 12:15 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

UNI volleyball vs. Southern Illinois

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate

Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production, described as “light-hearted escapism.” There are 30 cast members and the show is directed by WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt.

Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students. The show is recommended for those 14 and older. For tickets, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

One in the Chamber

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Bertha Martin Theatre at the Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Details: Theatre UNI production, directed by Steve Taft.

Tickets: $20 for adults; $12 for UNI faculty/staff; free for UNI students with UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location.

New Hartford Fall Craft Show

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Dike-New Hartford Middle School in New Hartford

Details: Start your Christmas shopping or shop for some new holiday decorations. This is sponsored by D-NH After Prom. No admission fee for shoppers; there will be a freewill donation box to support After Prom. Food will be served.

Luther College presidential inauguration

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday

Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah

Details: The inauguration of President Jenifer K. Ward as the 11th president of Luther College will take place. The theme of the inauguration ceremony is “Always Becoming.” It is open to the public with no admission.

UNI volleyball vs. Missouri State

Time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Available at the gate

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: “American Grandeur” features the world premiere of a James Romig piece with pianist Ashlee Mack.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Bacon, Brew & BBQ

Time: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Location: Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave.

Details: For details, go to www.cedarvalleybaconfest.com.

UNI men’s basketball vs. Old Dominion University

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Melissa Etheridge— The Medicine Show

Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls

Details: Join Melissa Etheridge for an evening of unforgettable songs and new music from her forthcoming album, “The Medicine Show.”

Tickets: Prices start at $45.25. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

UNI women’s basketball vs. North Dakota State

Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Location: McLeod Center

Details: Tickets available at the gate.

Free Mammo Day

Time: 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Cedar Falls Medical Center

Details: The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. To make an appointment, call 292-2225.

Help Us Help Them fundraiser

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Bend Humane Society fundraiser. The evening features hors d’oeuvres and cocktails and music by the California Street Sax Quartet. Abby Turpin, KWWL news anchor, will MC. The event raises funds to support life-saving programs.

