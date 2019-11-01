Northern Iowa Bach Cantata Series Performance
Time: 12:15 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
UNI volleyball vs. Southern Illinois
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate
Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production, described as “light-hearted escapism.” There are 30 cast members and the show is directed by WCP Artistic Director Greg Holt.
Tickets: $25 for adults and $15 for students. The show is recommended for those 14 and older. For tickets, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
One in the Chamber
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Bertha Martin Theatre at the Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: Theatre UNI production, directed by Steve Taft.
Tickets: $20 for adults; $12 for UNI faculty/staff; free for UNI students with UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location.
New Hartford Fall Craft Show
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Dike-New Hartford Middle School in New Hartford
Details: Start your Christmas shopping or shop for some new holiday decorations. This is sponsored by D-NH After Prom. No admission fee for shoppers; there will be a freewill donation box to support After Prom. Food will be served.
Luther College presidential inauguration
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
Location: Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah
Details: The inauguration of President Jenifer K. Ward as the 11th president of Luther College will take place. The theme of the inauguration ceremony is “Always Becoming.” It is open to the public with no admission.
UNI volleyball vs. Missouri State
Time: 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Available at the gate
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: “American Grandeur” features the world premiere of a James Romig piece with pianist Ashlee Mack.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Bacon, Brew & BBQ
Time: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave.
Details: For details, go to www.cedarvalleybaconfest.com.
UNI men’s basketball vs. Old Dominion University
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Melissa Etheridge— The Medicine Show
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls
Details: Join Melissa Etheridge for an evening of unforgettable songs and new music from her forthcoming album, “The Medicine Show.”
Tickets: Prices start at $45.25. Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
UNI women’s basketball vs. North Dakota State
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Location: McLeod Center
Details: Tickets available at the gate.
Free Mammo Day
Time: 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Cedar Falls Medical Center
Details: The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. To make an appointment, call 292-2225.
Help Us Help Them fundraiser
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Bend Humane Society fundraiser. The evening features hors d’oeuvres and cocktails and music by the California Street Sax Quartet. Abby Turpin, KWWL news anchor, will MC. The event raises funds to support life-saving programs.
