Discovery Days: Frozen Science with Anna & Elsa
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Why should Anna and Elsa have all the winter fun? Join Grout Museum District staff and try your hand at some “Frozen” science. Learn how snowflakes are formed and why snow looks white. Discover why ice is so slippery and how animals stay warm all winter long.
Admission: $6 for adults and children ages 4-13; museum members and children 3 and under are free.
Missouri Valley Conference volleyball tournament
Time: 5 and 7:30 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Details: For more information, go to www.unipanthers.com
Sumner Lights in the Park
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1
Location: City of Sumner City Park
Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner
Holiday Hoopla kickoff
Time: 6 p.m. today
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Downtown Cedar Falls begins the holiday season with a Santa arrival, the Santa workshop, outdoor rides and more.
Small Business Saturday
Time: All day Saturday
Location: Downtown Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Details: With Christmas shopping season beginning, downtown shopping districts encourage you to shop local at small businesses.
Winter WonderLoo Fun Run
Time: 10 a.m. Saturday
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: First time for this race to kick off the holiday season. Other events as well as a tree lighting also planned. For more details, go to https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/winter
UNI men’s basketball vs. Luther College
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.
Cabaret
Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (shows also Dec. 6-8)
Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls
Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.
Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.
Jingle and Mingle
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Events planned around the holiday season in downtown Cedar Falls
