Discovery Days: Frozen Science with Anna & Elsa

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Why should Anna and Elsa have all the winter fun? Join Grout Museum District staff and try your hand at some “Frozen” science. Learn how snowflakes are formed and why snow looks white. Discover why ice is so slippery and how animals stay warm all winter long.

Admission: $6 for adults and children ages 4-13; museum members and children 3 and under are free.

Missouri Valley Conference volleyball tournament

Time: 5 and 7:30 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Saturday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Details: For more information, go to www.unipanthers.com

Sumner Lights in the Park

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today through Jan. 1

Location: City of Sumner City Park

Details: Huge holiday light display. More information at www.facebook.com/exceleratingsumner

Holiday Hoopla kickoff

Time: 6 p.m. today

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Downtown Cedar Falls begins the holiday season with a Santa arrival, the Santa workshop, outdoor rides and more.

Small Business Saturday

Time: All day Saturday

Location: Downtown Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Details: With Christmas shopping season beginning, downtown shopping districts encourage you to shop local at small businesses.

Winter WonderLoo Fun Run

Time: 10 a.m. Saturday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: First time for this race to kick off the holiday season. Other events as well as a tree lighting also planned. For more details, go to https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/winter

UNI men’s basketball vs. Luther College

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

Cabaret

Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (shows also Dec. 6-8)

Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Details: Theatre UNI production. May not be suitable for children under age 13.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for UNI faculty/staff and tickets are free for UNI students with their UNI ID card. Tickets can be purchased from any UNItix location. The Strayer-Wood box office opens one hour before curtain time.

Jingle and Mingle

Time: 5 p.m. Thursday

Location: Downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Events planned around the holiday season in downtown Cedar Falls

