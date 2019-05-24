{{featured_button_text}}

Show and Shine

  • Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today
  • Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
  • Details: Hot rod cars that will be involved in Fourth Street Cruise are lined up for observing.

2019 Cedar Valley Classic

  • Time: 6 p.m. today
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
  • Details: A prep baseball tournament. At 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant plays Davenport Central; at 8 p.m., a second game will be played.

The Understudy

  • Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also May 31-June 2)
  • Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
  • Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A new understudy arrives for a role currently being played by an action movie star seeking some stage cred. The stage manager, Roxanne, tries to navigate the rehearsal with a stoned lightboard operator, her ex in the understudy role and her own feelings about both actors and her past.
  • Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Cinema on the Cedar

  • Time: Sunset today (gates open at 8 p.m.)
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: Movie to be shown is "Bohemian Rhapsody." Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
  • Admission: Free

2019 High School Showcase

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
  • Details: Prep baseball tournament with the championship game beginning at 4 p.m.

Fourth Street Cruise

  • Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Fourth Street, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: The annual, popular cruise of the downtown in custom cars.
  • Admission: Free

Open air studio in The Hearst Garden

  • Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: A garden full of quilts. Live music from Rick Sorenson. Sip on springtime refreshments.

Waterloo Bucks opening day

  • Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

2019 Bucks Baseball Home Plate Classic

  • Time: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
  • Details: Prep baseball games. Waterloo Columbus plays the 5 p.m. game.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

  • Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
  • Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.

Picasso and Braque go to the movies

  • Time: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
  • Details: Arne Glimcher looks at the profound influence of artists Pablo Picasso and George Braque on cinema, as well as their invaluable contributions to 20th-century arts. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese narrates.

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

  • Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
  • Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy storytime, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
  • Admission: Toddlers are free; $5 for parents/guardians

