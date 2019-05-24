Show and Shine
- Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today
- Location: National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo
- Details: Hot rod cars that will be involved in Fourth Street Cruise are lined up for observing.
2019 Cedar Valley Classic
- Time: 6 p.m. today
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
- Details: A prep baseball tournament. At 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant plays Davenport Central; at 8 p.m., a second game will be played.
The Understudy
- Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also May 31-June 2)
- Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
- Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A new understudy arrives for a role currently being played by an action movie star seeking some stage cred. The stage manager, Roxanne, tries to navigate the rehearsal with a stoned lightboard operator, her ex in the understudy role and her own feelings about both actors and her past.
- Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Cinema on the Cedar
- Time: Sunset today (gates open at 8 p.m.)
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
- Details: Movie to be shown is "Bohemian Rhapsody." Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
- Admission: Free
2019 High School Showcase
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
- Details: Prep baseball tournament with the championship game beginning at 4 p.m.
Fourth Street Cruise
- Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Fourth Street, downtown Waterloo
- Details: The annual, popular cruise of the downtown in custom cars.
- Admission: Free
Open air studio in The Hearst Garden
- Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: A garden full of quilts. Live music from Rick Sorenson. Sip on springtime refreshments.
Waterloo Bucks opening day
- Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
2019 Bucks Baseball Home Plate Classic
- Time: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
- Details: Prep baseball games. Waterloo Columbus plays the 5 p.m. game.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
- Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
- Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.
Picasso and Braque go to the movies
- Time: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
- Details: Arne Glimcher looks at the profound influence of artists Pablo Picasso and George Braque on cinema, as well as their invaluable contributions to 20th-century arts. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese narrates.
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
- Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
- Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
- Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy storytime, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
- Admission: Toddlers are free; $5 for parents/guardians
