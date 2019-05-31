RiverLoop Rhythms
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Cedar Valley Big Band (jazz/swing)
Admission: Free
Live to 9
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Music by Stackhouse
Waterloo Bucks vs. St. Cloud/Rochester
Time: 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively
Location: 850 Park Road, Waterloo
‘The Understudy’
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A new understudy arrives for a role currently being played by an action movie star seeking some stage cred. The stage manager, Roxanne, tries to navigate the rehearsal with a stoned lightboard operator, her ex in the understudy role and her own feelings about both actors and her past.
Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.
Friends of the Waterloo Public Library book sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Waterloo Public Library basement, 415 Commercial St.
Details: Shoppers will have access to a huge selection of fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.
Waverly Archery Club open house
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Location: 1801 18th Ave. SE, Waverly
Details: There will be 14 NFAA-style field targets and 20 3D targets available.
Admission: Free
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. Rochester Roadrunners
Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St.
Details: Basketball
22nd annual Jesup Lions Club car/bike cruise
Time: 5 p.m. Sunday (registration begins at 2 p.m.)
Location: downtown Jesup
Details: Loads of activities also involved
My Waterloo Days
Time: Monday-June 9
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: For a full schedule, go to https://www.mywaterloodays.org/
Waterloo Bucks vs. Mankato
Time: 6:35 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Duluth
Time: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.