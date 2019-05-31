{{featured_button_text}}
RiverLoop Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Cedar Valley Big Band (jazz/swing)

Admission: Free

Live to 9

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Music by Stackhouse

Waterloo Bucks vs. St. Cloud/Rochester

Time: 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday, respectively

Location: 850 Park Road, Waterloo

‘The Understudy’

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Details: Waterloo Community Playhouse production. A new understudy arrives for a role currently being played by an action movie star seeking some stage cred. The stage manager, Roxanne, tries to navigate the rehearsal with a stoned lightboard operator, her ex in the understudy role and her own feelings about both actors and her past.

Tickets: $22 for adults and $12 for students. To order, call 291-4494 or go to www.wcpbhct.org.

Friends of the Waterloo Public Library book sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Waterloo Public Library basement, 415 Commercial St.

Details: Shoppers will have access to a huge selection of fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.

Waverly Archery Club open house

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Location: 1801 18th Ave. SE, Waverly

Details: There will be 14 NFAA-style field targets and 20 3D targets available.

Admission: Free

Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. Rochester Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St.

Details: Basketball

22nd annual Jesup Lions Club car/bike cruise

Time: 5 p.m. Sunday (registration begins at 2 p.m.)

Location: downtown Jesup

Details: Loads of activities also involved

My Waterloo Days

Time: Monday-June 9

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: For a full schedule, go to https://www.mywaterloodays.org/

Waterloo Bucks vs. Mankato

Time: 6:35 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

Waterloo Bucks vs. Duluth

Time: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.

