This Week in the Cedar Valley March 6-12

Tickets:$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under.

Film showing: ‘Iron Jawed Angels’

Time: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (another showing is March 28)

Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 504 South St., Waterloo

Details: The League of Women Voters will be on hand to help with voter registration. The film’s theme ties in with the museum’s exhibition, currently on display, “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage.”

Admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children ages 4-13; 3 and under and museum members are free.

Dr. Seuss Birthday event

Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: Denver Public Library, Denver

Details: Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss. Families and children are welcome to take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Honoring Our Own

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls