This Week in the Cedar Valley March 6-12

UNI women’s basketball vs. Drake University
Time: 6:30 p.m. today
Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
Tickets: go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Burnt City: A One-Persian Show
Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday
Location: University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre, located in Lang Hall, Room 040, Cedar Falls
Details: Writer and director Josh Hamzehee describes the hour-long show as a “personal Persian show in a partisan political time that compares domestic abuse in one’s home to the impacts homelands have on their citizens.
Admission: Free; reservations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/uni-interpreters-theatre-14767807057.
Maple Syrup Festival
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls
Details: This annual fundraiser for conservation will feature pancakes, sausage, Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy milk, butter, and cream, and Sidecar Coffee Roasters coffee will be served. A shuttle will take guests to the front door of the Interpretive Building if they park at Cedar Heights Elementary or River Hills schools. There will be two griddles and expanded seating, which means very little waiting in line.
Tickets:$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under.
Film showing: ‘Iron Jawed Angels’
Time: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (another showing is March 28)
Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 504 South St., Waterloo
Details: The League of Women Voters will be on hand to help with voter registration. The film’s theme ties in with the museum’s exhibition, currently on display, “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage.”
Admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children ages 4-13; 3 and under and museum members are free.
Dr. Seuss Birthday event
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location: Denver Public Library, Denver
Details: Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss. Families and children are welcome to take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Honoring Our Own
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: Performances of works by women composers continue with Honoring Our Own. The concert will include two works by Joan Tower who recently received the Gold Baton award from the League of American Orchestras. The symphony’s Cayla Bellamy will be the bassoon soloist performing Red Maple by Ms. Tower. The concert will conclude with Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.
Tickets: go to www.wcfsymphony.org
Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch
Time: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday
Location: Waverly Fairgrounds, Waverly
Details: Celebrity chefs will be on hand for this fundraiser.
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan
Time: 4 p.m. Sunday
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: High intensity performance.
Tickets: Prices tart at $25; Buck a Kid in effect; to order go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Toddler Time at the Imaginarium
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo
Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Cost: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.