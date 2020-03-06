This Week in the Cedar Valley March 6-12
SHE TAKES THE CAKE!

Lennon Mears, 5, takes a large bite of a pancake during the Maple Syrup Festival at the Hartman Reserve at last year's event.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

UNI women’s basketball vs. Drake University

Time: 6:30 p.m. today

Location: McLeod Center, Cedar Falls

Tickets: go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Burnt City: A One-Persian Show

Time: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday

Location: University of Northern Iowa’s Interpreters Theatre, located in Lang Hall, Room 040, Cedar Falls

Details: Writer and director Josh Hamzehee describes the hour-long show as a “personal Persian show in a partisan political time that compares domestic abuse in one’s home to the impacts homelands have on their citizens.

Admission: Free; reservations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/uni-interpreters-theatre-14767807057.

Maple Syrup Festival

Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: This annual fundraiser for conservation will feature pancakes, sausage, Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy milk, butter, and cream, and Sidecar Coffee Roasters coffee will be served. A shuttle will take guests to the front door of the Interpretive Building if they park at Cedar Heights Elementary or River Hills schools. There will be two griddles and expanded seating, which means very little waiting in line.

Tickets:$10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 3-12, and no cost for ages 2 and under.

Film showing: ‘Iron Jawed Angels’

Time: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (another showing is March 28)

Location: Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 504 South St., Waterloo

Details: The League of Women Voters will be on hand to help with voter registration. The film’s theme ties in with the museum’s exhibition, currently on display, “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage.”

Admission: $12 adults, $6 veterans and children ages 4-13; 3 and under and museum members are free.

Dr. Seuss Birthday event

Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: Denver Public Library, Denver

Details: Celebrate all things Dr. Seuss. Families and children are welcome to take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games.

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony: Honoring Our Own

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Performances of works by women composers continue with Honoring Our Own. The concert will include two works by Joan Tower who recently received the Gold Baton award from the League of American Orchestras. The symphony’s Cayla Bellamy will be the bassoon soloist performing Red Maple by Ms. Tower. The concert will conclude with Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

Tickets: go to www.wcfsymphony.org

Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch

Time: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday

Location: Waverly Fairgrounds, Waverly

Details: Celebrity chefs will be on hand for this fundraiser.

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

Time: 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: High intensity performance.

Tickets: Prices tart at $25; Buck a Kid in effect; to order go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Toddler Time at the Imaginarium

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Location: Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., Waterloo

Details: Bring your child (ages 1-4) and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities and a chance to meet an animal friend.

Cost: $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.

