Relay for Life of Black Hawk County
Time: 2 to 10 p.m. today
Location: Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: A celebration of survivorship and remembering those lost to cancer.
Live to 9
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Music by Mick Staebell and Bruce Day; food and beverages for purchase
RiverLoop Rhythms
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
Details: Music by Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue; food and beverage available for sale.
Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. today (pre-show at 6 p.m.)
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also June 21-23)
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Broadway musicals com alive in this production.
Tickets: Call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org
Can drive
Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Location: West High School Baltimore Street entrance, Waterloo
Details: The West High School vocal music department will hold a redeemable can drive as a fundraiser.
Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. Minnesota Broncos
Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo
Star Party
Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo
Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Farm tractor pull
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Location: Butler County Fairgrounds
Details: It will feature six different weight classes.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.
Waterloo Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July. This week’s concert is directed by Danny Gaylen, associate professor of music at the University of Northern Iowa, in which Verdi’s “Triumphal March” is on the program.
