drowsy-chaperone-5.jpg

Aldolpho (Aaron DeSantiago), the “King of Romance,” attempts to seduce the Drowsy Chaperone (Kristin Teig Torres), much to her delight in this scene from the CFCT musical. The show opens tonight in downtown Cedar Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY BROCK SWARBRICK

Relay for Life of Black Hawk County

Time: 2 to 10 p.m. today

Location: Hawkeye Community College, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: A celebration of survivorship and remembering those lost to cancer.

Live to 9

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Music by Mick Staebell and Bruce Day; food and beverages for purchase

RiverLoop Rhythms

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo

Details: Music by Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue; food and beverage available for sale.

Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. today (pre-show at 6 p.m.)

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (shows also June 21-23)

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Broadway musicals com alive in this production.

Tickets: Call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org

Can drive

Time: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Location: West High School Baltimore Street entrance, Waterloo

Details: The West High School vocal music department will hold a redeemable can drive as a fundraiser.

Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. Minnesota Broncos

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo

Star Party

Time: 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Hoover Middle School Observatory, 630 Hillcrest Road, Waterloo

Details: The public is invited to use the telescope to look at stars and planets.

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Farm tractor pull

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday

Location: Butler County Fairgrounds

Details: It will feature six different weight classes.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.

Waterloo Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)

Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July. This week’s concert is directed by Danny Gaylen, associate professor of music at the University of Northern Iowa, in which Verdi’s “Triumphal March” is on the program.

