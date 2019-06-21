The Real Beal’s One-Man Band
Time: 10:30 a.m. today
Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Join Jeff and Nancy Beal for an old-fashioned musical experience for all ages.
College Hill Arts Festival
Time: Noon to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: UNI Campus, 23rd and College streets, Cedar Falls
Details: 75 artists will be on hand to explain and sell their artwork. Original fine art will be displayed and sold, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, paintings, baskets, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber.
Admission: Free
Jesup Farmers Day
Time: Today and Saturday
Location: Jesup
Details: The All American Lumber Jack Show will be 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; the parade is Saturday
Admission: Free
Live to 9
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today
Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Music by Dry Run Creek
Admission free; food and beverages for purchase
Friday’Loo
Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today
Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo
Details: Motorcycle night; music by The Ice Breakers
Admission: Free; food and beverages for purchase
As You Like It
Time: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
Details: Special event; show is free with admission to the Arboretum. No advance ticket needed. Come into the forest; dare to change your state of mind. Rosalind is banished, wrestling with her heart and her head. With her cousin by her side, she journeys to a world of exile where barriers are broken down and all can discover their deeper selves. Performed by the Waterloo Community Playhouse.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Eau Claire
Time: 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. today (pre-show at 6 p.m.)
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson in concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Butler County Fairgrounds, Allison
Details: “American Idol” winner and runnerup come to Maddie Poppe’s hometown area for a concert
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk today
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: The movie to be shown is “Moana.”
‘The Drowsy Chaperone’
Time: 7:30 p.m. today, and 2 p.m. Saturday
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Broadway musicals com alive in this production.
Tickets: Call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org
Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. T.C. Elite
Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo
Waerloo Bucks vs. La Crosse
Time: 11:05 a.m. Tuesday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Waterloo theme parks talk
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.
Details: Join Waterloo Public Library reference librarian Tim Kuhlmann for a glimpse at Waterloo theme parks from the first half of the 20th century. No pre-registration required.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 25.
Waterloo Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July. This week’s concert is directed by Danny Gaylen, associate professor of music at the University of Northern Iowa, in which Verdi’s “Triumphal March” is on the program.
