The Real Beal’s One-Man Band

Time: 10:30 a.m. today

Location: Cedar Falls Community Center, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Join Jeff and Nancy Beal for an old-fashioned musical experience for all ages.

College Hill Arts Festival

Time: Noon to 8 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: UNI Campus, 23rd and College streets, Cedar Falls

Details: 75 artists will be on hand to explain and sell their artwork. Original fine art will be displayed and sold, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, paintings, baskets, photography, pastels, graphics, sculpture, mixed media and fiber.

Admission: Free

Jesup Farmers Day

Time: Today and Saturday

Location: Jesup

Details: The All American Lumber Jack Show will be 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. today and 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; the parade is Saturday

Admission: Free

Live to 9

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. today

Location: Sturgis Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Music by Dry Run Creek

Admission free; food and beverages for purchase

Friday’Loo

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Details: Motorcycle night; music by The Ice Breakers

Admission: Free; food and beverages for purchase

As You Like It

Time: 6:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Valley Arboretum, 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

Details: Special event; show is free with admission to the Arboretum. No advance ticket needed. Come into the forest; dare to change your state of mind. Rosalind is banished, wrestling with her heart and her head. With her cousin by her side, she journeys to a world of exile where barriers are broken down and all can discover their deeper selves. Performed by the Waterloo Community Playhouse.

Waterloo Bucks vs. Eau Claire

Time: 6:35 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. today (pre-show at 6 p.m.)

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Hutchinson in concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Butler County Fairgrounds, Allison

Details: “American Idol” winner and runnerup come to Maddie Poppe’s hometown area for a concert

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk today

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: The movie to be shown is “Moana.”

‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

Time: 7:30 p.m. today, and 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Details: Cedar Falls Community Theatre production. Broadway musicals com alive in this production.

Tickets: Call 277-5283 or go to www.mycfct.org

Cedar Valley CourtKings vs. T.C. Elite

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo

Waerloo Bucks vs. La Crosse

Time: 11:05 a.m. Tuesday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Waterloo theme parks talk

Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Location: Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St.

Details: Join Waterloo Public Library reference librarian Tim Kuhlmann for a glimpse at Waterloo theme parks from the first half of the 20th century. No pre-registration required.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 25.

Waterloo Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)

Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July. This week’s concert is directed by Danny Gaylen, associate professor of music at the University of Northern Iowa, in which Verdi’s “Triumphal March” is on the program.

