My Waterloo Days
Time: Today through Sunday
Location: Downtown Waterloo
Details: People in the Park kicks off at 4 p.m. today in Lincoln Park. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in downtown Waterloo. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. A color run is scheduled for Saturday morning. On Sunday, the Waterhawks alumni ski team will perform at Eagle Lake in Evansdale. For a full schedule, go to https://www.mywaterloodays.org/
High School baseball tourney
Time: Noon to 6 p.m. today
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: Teams include Davenport West, Williamsburg, Denison-Schleswig and Mid-Prairie. The championship game begins at 6 p.m.
Tony Bennett in concert
Time: 7 p.m. today
Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls
Details: The icon of the American songbook.
Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu
Movies Under the Moon
Time: Dusk or about 9 p.m. today
Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls
Details: Free outdoor movie. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. This year’s movie is “Wreck-It Ralph.” The Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will perform from 6:30 p.m. until movie time. A variety of snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Farm Fun Day
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Location: John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo
Details: Kids of all ages are invited to learn about life on a farm. Kids can visit farm animals from Miller’s Petting Zoo, participate in farm activities and watch live blacksmith demonstrations.
Admission: Free
Diamond Dreams Classic baseball tourney
Time: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday
Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Details: Teams include Waterloo Columbus, Lisbon, Beckman Catholic and Don Bosco. The championship game begins at 6 p.m.
Glenn Miller Orchestra performance
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Wilder Park, Allison
Details: Free admission concert in sponsored by the Allison Park Board. In case of rain, it will be in the gym of the North Butler School, 513 Birch St., Allison.
Waterhawks Ski Show
Time: 7 p.m. Sunday (pre-show at 6 p.m.)
Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale
CourtKings vs. Eagan Bulldogs
Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.
Peter Mayer Concert
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls
Details: Peter Mayer writes songs for a small planet — songs about interconnectedness and the human journey; about the beauty and mystery of the world.
Waterloo Municipal Band
Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July.
