060818bp-mwd-parade-03

The My Waterloo Days parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. today in downtown Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

My Waterloo Days

Time: Today through Sunday

Location: Downtown Waterloo

Details: People in the Park kicks off at 4 p.m. today in Lincoln Park. The parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in downtown Waterloo. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. A color run is scheduled for Saturday morning. On Sunday, the Waterhawks alumni ski team will perform at Eagle Lake in Evansdale. For a full schedule, go to https://www.mywaterloodays.org/

High School baseball tourney

Time: Noon to 6 p.m. today

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: Teams include Davenport West, Williamsburg, Denison-Schleswig and Mid-Prairie. The championship game begins at 6 p.m.

Tony Bennett in concert

Time: 7 p.m. today

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: The icon of the American songbook.

Tickets: Call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu

Movies Under the Moon

Time: Dusk or about 9 p.m. today

Location: Overman Park, downtown Cedar Falls

Details: Free outdoor movie. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. This year’s movie is “Wreck-It Ralph.” The Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association will perform from 6:30 p.m. until movie time. A variety of snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Farm Fun Day

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Location: John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, 500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo

Details: Kids of all ages are invited to learn about life on a farm. Kids can visit farm animals from Miller’s Petting Zoo, participate in farm activities and watch live blacksmith demonstrations.

Admission: Free

Diamond Dreams Classic baseball tourney

Time: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Details: Teams include Waterloo Columbus, Lisbon, Beckman Catholic and Don Bosco. The championship game begins at 6 p.m.

Glenn Miller Orchestra performance

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Wilder Park, Allison

Details: Free admission concert in sponsored by the Allison Park Board. In case of rain, it will be in the gym of the North Butler School, 513 Birch St., Allison.

Waterhawks Ski Show

Time: 7 p.m. Sunday (pre-show at 6 p.m.)

Location: Eagle Lake, Evansdale

CourtKings vs. Eagan Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Location: Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 200 Jefferson St., Waterloo

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly

Details: Concerts will be every Thursday through July 24.

Peter Mayer Concert

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Location: Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls

Details: Peter Mayer writes songs for a small planet — songs about interconnectedness and the human journey; about the beauty and mystery of the world.

Waterloo Municipal Band

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)

Details: Free concert held every Thursday in June and July.

