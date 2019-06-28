Sturgis Falls Celebration
- Time: Today through Sunday
- Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
- Details: Music, entertainment, family fun at Overman Park and Gateway Park. The parade is 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. For a complete schedule, go to http://www.sturgisfalls.org/.
Cedar Basin Music Festival
- Time: Today through Sunday
- Location: Sturgis Park and NewAldaya Lifescapes.
- Details: Tradition and new jazz and dixieland music. For a complete schedule, go do http://www.cedarbasinjazz.org/
Cinema on the Cedar
- Time: Gates open at 8 p.m. today
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
- Details: Watch a free movie outdoors. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. The movie to be shown is "Black Panther."
- Admission: Free
Waterhawks Ski Show
- Time: 7 p.m. today
- Location: Cedar River, Nashua
- Details: Performing at the Water Over the Dam Days
2019 Waterloo Bucks Baseball Bash
- Time: Games at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
- Details: Waterloo Columbus and Grundy Center baseball teams will play against Davenport North and Ankeny Christian Academy, respectively
Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
- Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.
Waterloo Bucks vs. Rochester
- Time: 6:35 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
- Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.
Waterhawks Ski Show
- Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Riverbend Park, Iowa Falls
- Details: Performing at the Iowa Falls 4th of July Celebration
Waterloo Municipal Band
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
- Details: Special Fourth of July concert. A patriotic salute directed by Scott Muntefering.
