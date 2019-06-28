{{featured_button_text}}
The Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls in 2018.

 BRANDON POLLOCK

Sturgis Falls Celebration

  • Time: Today through Sunday
  • Location: Downtown Cedar Falls
  • Details: Music, entertainment, family fun at Overman Park and Gateway Park. The parade is 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. For a complete schedule, go to http://www.sturgisfalls.org/.

Cedar Basin Music Festival

  • Time: Today through Sunday
  • Location: Sturgis Park and NewAldaya Lifescapes.
  • Details: Tradition and new jazz and dixieland music. For a complete schedule, go do http://www.cedarbasinjazz.org/

Cinema on the Cedar

  • Time: Gates open at 8 p.m. today
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo
  • Details: Watch a free movie outdoors. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. The movie to be shown is "Black Panther."
  • Admission: Free

Waterhawks Ski Show

  • Time: 7 p.m. today
  • Location: Cedar River, Nashua
  • Details: Performing at the Water Over the Dam Days

2019 Waterloo Bucks Baseball Bash

  • Time: Games at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo
  • Details: Waterloo Columbus and Grundy Center baseball teams will play against Davenport North and Ankeny Christian Academy, respectively

Cedar Falls Municipal Band concert

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Location: Overman Park, Cedar Falls
  • Details: Conducted by Dennis A. Down. Bring a lawnchair or blanket to sit on.

Waterloo Bucks vs. Rochester

  • Time: 6:35 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday
  • Location: Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, Waterloo

Greater Waverly Municipal Band concert

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Kohlmann Park, Waverly
  • Details: Concerts will be every Wednesday through July 24.

Waterhawks Ski Show

  • Time: 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: Riverbend Park, Iowa Falls
  • Details: Performing at the Iowa Falls 4th of July Celebration

Waterloo Municipal Band

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
  • Location: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, downtown Waterloo (in case of rain it will be moved to the Waterloo Center for the Arts)
  • Details: Special Fourth of July concert. A patriotic salute directed by Scott Muntefering.

